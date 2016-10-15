Affordable Care Act rates up 40 to 50 percent in Illinois

CHAMPAIGN — Signing up for coverage when Obamacare open enrollment begins Nov. 1? Prepare for a bit of sticker shock.

In all areas of Illinois, rate increases will average in the 40 to 50 percent range for some plans, with a 44 percent average rise in the second-lowest-cost silver plans typically used as a benchmark, according to new figures released Friday by the state Department of Insurance.

Enrollees who are hoping to drop down a level for lower prices won't necessarily see lower increases, either.

The lowest bronze plans, always at the bottom of the government marketplace's premium price range, are also up an average of 44 percent in Illinois. The lowest silver plans are seeing an increase in the same range, up statewide an average of 45 percent, according to the Department of Insurance.

A 21-year-old nonsmoker signing up for a second-lowest-cost silver plan with Health Alliance Medical Plans in many counties of East Central Illinois — among them Champaign, Vermilion, Coles, Ford, Edgar, Douglas, Piatt and Iroquois — can expect to pay a 36 percent increase in monthly premium, from about $229 to $312, according to the state.

That figure includes just the premium. Some people enrolling in marketplace health plans are income-eligible for subsidies that reduce the amount they pay for their coverage.

Health Alliance is one of two insurance issuers that will be selling both individual and small group plans on the government exchange in most East Central Illinois, with the other choice being Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois. DeWitt County will have those choices, plus Humana.

Specific plan and rate information is still unavailable, with the state releasing just a sampling by rating area in its analysis Friday.

Champaign County Health Care Consumers Executive Director Claudia Lennhoff said she believes people have been hearing about expected double-digit increases in health insurance coming up next year and won't be too stunned at what they find on the government exchange.

"What we're telling people is not to panic when they see those rate increases," she said. "What they need to see is what the rate increase will be when we see if they qualify for the premium tax credits."

The refundable premium tax credit helps people with lower-to-moderate incomes pay for insurance on the government health exchange by knocking down the price of the premiums. People who qualified last year will likely qualify this year, too, unless they've had a change of job or other circumstances that changed their income, Lennhoff said.

"I feel like this issue has multiple factors that end up affecting what the person is going to pay and the increase in the insurance premium is just one factor," she said.

Health Care Consumers, which has an office in downtown Champaign, has application counselors who will be available to help with enrollment, Lennhoff said. She advised calling for an appointment, and said counselors will advise about what paperwork to bring along.

Open enrollment runs through Jan. 31, 2017, and people who enroll between the Nov. 1 launch and Dec. 15 can start their health coverage by Jan. 1 next year.