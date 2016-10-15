Broadlands woman dies in accident
PHILO — A Broadlands woman was killed Friday night in a single-car crash south of Philo.
Champaign County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Curt Apperson said the woman’s name has not been released by the Champaign County Coroner’s office.
At 10:28 p.m., the woman was in a 2002 Jeep westbound on County Road 700N when she lost apparently control of the Jeep, which left the roadway near a creek.
The vehicle became airborne and ended up clearing the creek, landing on the other side.
The mother was pronounced dead at the scene. Both sons, an infant and a 6-year old, were taken to Carle Hospital.
Both sons are expected to survive, Apperson said.
