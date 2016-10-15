Retrial in 2012 slaying to proceed after speedy-trial motion denied

URBANA — Circuit Judge Thomas Difanis on Friday cleared the way for a murder trial to begin next week when he denied a Champaign man's claim that the state had violated its speedy-trial rule.

As a consequence, jury selection will begin Monday morning for Anthony L. Meads, who is charged in connection with the July 4, 2012, shooting death of 20-year-old Desirae Austin.

Authorities believe that Ms. Austin, who was married and the mother of two children, was an innocent bystander who was caught in the middle of a melee between two groups in the Garden Hills neighborhood of northwest Champaign.

This will be the second trial for Meads. He was initially convicted of murder in May 2013 and sentenced to 50 years in prison.

A state appeals court unanimously overturned that conviction in November 2015 after concluding that there was a "pervasive pattern of unfair prejudice" during his trial "such that it constituted clear or obvious error."

The court said evidence that trial prosecutor Lyndsey Clark introduced without objection from defense lawyer James Dedman or Difanis "impacted the fundamental fairness of the trial."

That evidence included a photograph of the victim that jurors were allowed to see during their deliberations, video of police officers administering first aid to the victim and testimony about the victim and her family.

Following the appellate court's decision to overturn Meads' conviction, the state had 120 days to bring him to trial.

However, pretrial delays caused by the defendant or by agreement of both the prosecution and defense are not counted in the 120-day rule.

More than 120 days have passed since May 17, the date the clock started to run.

Some of that delay was attributable to the defense. But Meads' defense lawyer, public defender Janie Miller-Jones, argued that despite any delays attributable to the defense, the 120-day clock expired on Wednesday and Day 121 was Thursday.

But Clark argued that because the defense had agreed Aug. 30 to start the trial this Monday, it could not argue now that the 120-day rule was violated.

Difanis agreed.

"The court set the 17th of October for the trial. The defense made no objection," he said. "You agreed to the 17th for trial. Your motion is denied."

Meads is one of two men who were charged in the case. The other, Treshaun Jake of Danville, was convicted and sentenced to 65 years in prison.

The fatal shooting occurred in the aftermath of Fourth of July fireworks when a small group of people gathered in the street in the 1600 block of Cruising Lane. A verbal dispute between a man and woman broke out, quickly escalating into an altercation between rival groups and then gunfire.

Meads was not identified as a shooter. Instead, he was charged with murder because he allegedly participated in mob action and is legally accountable for the fatal shooting.

The original defense acknowledged that Ms. Austin's death was a tragedy, but argued that it was not one for which Meads is responsible because he wasn't a part of any mob.