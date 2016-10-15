Top of the Morning, Oct. 15, 2016

— Champaign's Bill Plymire stopped by Friday to purchase two press plates of Wednesday's front page of our Sports section which showed Ben Zobrist celebrating during the Cubs' rally against the Giants.

Plymire's grandson, former Illini running standout Jon Houseworth, played basketball and ran cross-country with Zobrist at Eureka High School. Plymire last saw Zobrist at a 2013 spring training game in Florida, where the then-Tampa Bay second baseman chatted him up and autographed baseballs.

Plymire, a Uni High and UI grad, is a lifetime Cardinals fan. Guess who he's rooting for tonight?

"I want to see the Cubs win the World Series," he said. "Whoever Ben plays for, I'll root for that team."

— Thanks to the many readers who emailed photos of their 'W' in action.

John and Vicky Ayers fly the W outside and inside their Mahomet house (above).

"My wife and I have been diehard Cubs fans our entire lives," John wrote. "Both our families were Cubs fans. Our children and grandchildren are all Cubs fans. THIS IS OUR YEAR!"

The Ayers also display the 'W' that came with The News-Gazette in an upstairs window "for all Mahomet to see. ... The Cardinal fan across the street gets a bit miffed about our Cubbie Pride."