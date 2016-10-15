UI's foreign students vetted by State Department

URBANA — University of Illinois students from abroad are vetted by the U.S. State Department before they ever get a visa, a process that includes criminal background checks.

The UI itself doesn't have the resources to do background checks on international or domestic students, officials said, but it does ask all applicants about any disciplinary or criminal trouble in their past, which triggers an additional review.

International students have been involved in a couple of high-profile arrests over the past few years. The most recent involved Jiaen Zhang, 21, of Champaign, who was charged Thursday with multiple counts of sexual assault involving one female victim, theft and animal torture.

In 2014, Yongfei Ci, 29, a UI graduate student, pleaded guilty to the 2013 stabbing death of his ex-girlfriend after forcing his way into her apartment in Urbana.

They are a tiny fraction of the more than 10,000 students on the Urbana campus, both graduate and undergraduate.

All undergraduate applicants, domestic or international, are asked when they apply if they've been subjected to disciplinary action by another educational institution, if they've been convicted of a crime, or if they have pending criminal charges against them, spokeswoman Robin Kaler said.

If they answer yes, the university collects additional information about the student's history and turns it over to a disciplinary committee to review, Kaler said. But the information is separated from their application, which is evaluated independently on academic grounds.

The committee recommends appropriate action, based on guidelines from the UI's code of conduct for current students.

"If it's a behavior that would involve the student being dismissed from the university, then the committee would recommend that that student not be admitted in the first place," Kaler said.

The committee includes representatives from the UI Police Department and the Office for Student Conflict Resolution.

UI Police Lt. Tom Geis said reviewers aren't given the names of the students in question, so it's not clear if Zhang had disclosed anything.

"It's kind of a blind narrative of the criminal background that they disclose on their application," he said.

The police department can weigh in after the disciplinary committee reviews the student's record and makes its recommendation — which could range from not admitting the student, to imposing some kind of probation or requiring the student to take a class, to placing no restrictions, he said.

Perhaps a dozen cases a year get reviewed, and "very few" require any action, Kaler said.

The U.S. Department of Education's "Beyond the Box" initiative asks universities not to deny admission to applicants who have criminal records but have already served their sentences, Kaler said.

"Obviously, we do support the idea of giving students a second chance through higher education, but we always have to balance that against the safety and security of our entire campus community," Kaler said.

When international students apply to the UI, the university determines eligibility for admission, but the State Department issues the entry visa and runs all background checks, UI officials said. It would determine whether the student poses any security risk before granting a visa.

Students planning to spend several years pursuing a degree at the UI or another university are commonly admitted under "F" visas, though there are three other visa classifications that apply to exchange students, visiting scholars and others, according to the State Department's website.

They have similar vetting processes, but differ slightly. Those applying for "F" visas need to show proof that they've been admitted to the university, for example.

How long a visa approval takes depends on which country they're from and the demand there, officials said.

Anyone applying for a visa — not just students — is fingerprinted and run through facial recognition and biometric background checks using numerous criminal data bases, according to the State Department.

Each case is evaluated individually, but some conditions are automatic disqualifiers — ties to terrorism or other national security concerns, for example.

With some exceptions, visas are generally denied if the applicant:

— Has been convicted of a drug violation or a crime of "moral turpitude," which includes property crimes such as burglary and arson as well as kidnapping, assault, rape and murder.

— Has two or more criminal convictions that resulted in a total sentence of five years or more.

— Engaged in prostitution or human trafficking.

— Misrepresented important facts or committed fraud to try to get a visa.

— Failed to demonstrate adequate financial support in the United States.

The most common reason for denial is a section called "presumption of immigrant intent." Applicants must prove that they are not trying to use a temporary student visa to move to the country permanently. It essentially presumes the applicant is not eligible unless they can prove otherwise.

The State Department works with other agencies in the process, including the Department of Homeland Security. The State Department issues visas, but that merely gives students permission to apply for entry to the United States. They could still be turned away at the border or have their visas revoked once they arrive by Homeland Security, which has jurisdiction within U.S. borders.

The United States issued more than 274,000 "F" student visas to residents of China in 2015, though some may have decided not to come or been turned down at the border, according to the State Department's website. That's more than triple the number from the next largest country, India, with almost 75,000.

The State Department doesn't disclose how many visa applications are turned down.