Weekend Planner: Harvest Fest

Photo by: Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette Lisa Sprinkle, CCFPD Marketing Coordinator, left, and Kaitlyn Riopelle, Public Program/Visitors Services Coordinator laugh as they prepare to make a live facebook feed about the Harvest Fest to be held at Museum of the Grand Prairie in Mahomet on Saturday. At the museum in Mahomet on Friday, Oct. 14, 2016.

A harvest festival brings to mind cider and other treats. The Harvest Fest today at the Museum of the Grand Prairie in Mahomet will have a "little cider and doughnuts." But, "Really the activities take precedence because they are time-consuming compared to other activities," said Kaitlyn Riopelle, public programs and visitor services coordinator at the museum at Lake of the Woods Forest Preserve. Here's more on the family friendly event, courtesy of Staff Writer Melissa Merli:

1 The Harvest Fest will be from 2 to 6 p.m., with most of the activities happening over the first three hours, both inside and outside the museum. They include pumpkin-carving, mini-pumpkin painting, hayrides through Lake of the Woods, happening every 15 minutes. "It's a short circuit but people can go on it multiple times," Riopelle said.

2 The Harvest Fest-goers also will make cornhusk dolls, shell corn and peel apples. The major activity: building a scarecrow that will go on display outside the museum. "It's kind of like a team effort," Riopelle said. "It will be outside probably until November. Then the scarecrow will be dismantled and rebuilt. We take it apart and let another group build it again."

3 Also part of the festival: At 5 p.m. storyteller Kath Brinkmann will perform around a campfire. The cost to attend Harvest Fest today is $3 per person, with children 2 and younger admitted free. The fee helps cover the cost of supplies. Registered guests will receive one pumpkin per family to take home. Register beforehand at ccfp.org. For more information call 586-2612.