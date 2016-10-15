WorkSource dedicates Hegeler-funded building expansion

Photo by: Tracy Crane/News-Gazette Julius Hegeler, seated, talks with his friend Darrell Jacobs on Friday morning at a dedication ceremony for the future site of the Julius W. Hegeler II Vocational Center, an expansion project that Hegeler bequeathed $3 million for at WorkSource Enterprises, 3713 N. Vermilion St., in Danville.

DANVILLE — About 20 years ago, WorkSource Enterprises was facing tough financial times, and officials at the agency, which has long served people with disabilities, weren't sure they could even meet payroll.

On Friday, standing in front of the agency's new building and on ground where a phase-two expansion is being planned, WorkSource board President Becky Schlecht recalled that difficult period as a reminder of how far the agency has come.

"And here we are today," said Schlecht, a 28-year board member who explained how she has to pinch herself each time she drives by the agency's new building at 3713 N. Vermilion St., Danville. Schlecht made her comments on Friday during a ceremony dedicating the site of the phase two building expansion in the name of Julius W. Hegeler II of Danville, who bequeathed $3 million for the vocational center that will be added onto the agency's new building that was completed last year.

"Today we are celebrating something so major in the life of this agency," Schlecht said, adding that it's about providing resources to people in the community who need a little help.

In July, WorkSource opened its newly built 13,500-square-foot Developmental Day Training center on North Vermilion Street that serves 100 persons with moderate to profound disabilities daily.

Hegeler's gift will fund the second phase, a 33,000-square-foot addition that will allow WorkSource to move all staff and programming out of its old building next door. WorkSource outgrew its space in the old building years ago, and agency officials had been planning and fund-raising for years for a new facility.

The future addition to be built on the site dedicated Friday will be named the Julius W. Hegeler II Vocational Center and will house WorkSource's vocational program that places 19 to 22 persons with disabilities in competitive employment each year. WorkSource also has a Supported Employment Program that oversees clients in work sites throughout Vermilion County, as well as working groups in-house at many local businesses and manufacturing facilities.

For Frank Brunacci, WorkSource CEO and president, today's dedication has a bittersweet tone. He's happy about phase two becoming a reality someday, but he's not eager for it to happen.

"To build this building means I have to lose my friend," he said of Hegeler's gift in his will. "I hope I'm long retired before this (building expansion) happens."

Mayor Scott Eisenhauer, who spoke during the ceremony, said he's truly excited for the people the new vocational center will serve and commended Brunacci's vision for WorkSource and Hegeler's generosity.

"This is not about buildings. This is about the lives of people you are changing," Eisenhauer said.

Brunacci invites the community to tour the new facility that opened in July during an upcoming open house, 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Nov. 18.