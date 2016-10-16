Area history, Oct. 16, 2016

Today is Sunday, Oct. 16, 2016. Here are news reports from this date 100, 50 and 15 years ago:

In 1916, tomorrow is the first registration day for Champaign County, and every man and woman voter should make it their duty to see that they are registered. Another chance will be given on Tuesday, Oct. 31, and if you are not registered by the close of that day, you will be losing your vote. The registering is done at the various polling places between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. It is not necessary to register in person.

In 1966, Illinois' one great offensive weapon — the bullet, slant-in pass to John Wright — and a ball-hawking defense combined to spoil Indiana University's Homecoming in Bloomington Saturday, 24-10. Wright, the swift junior who already holds the Illini receiving records after 15 of a possible 30 games, turned short "pop" passes into 27- and 22-yard touchdowns and provided Illinois with its second triumph in three Big Ten games. A crowd of 39,339 attended.

In 2001, after months of debate, Carle can build a $1 million guesthouse at Orchard and Church streets in Urbana. But if the hospital wants to expand the 7,500-square foot, 12-bedroom facility, it will have to come back to the Urbana City Council for approval.