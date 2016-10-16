The Big 10 with Jeff D'Alessio, Oct. 16, 2016

Ahead of the third and final presidential debate — 8 p.m. Wednesday from Las Vegas — here's the fourth installment of our series asking authorities on 10 topics what one question they'd love to ask Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump.

On the Supreme Court nomination process

JASON MAZZONE

UI Lynn H. Murray Faculty Scholar in Law

Q: During your campaign, you have promised that if elected you will be a unifying president. Here is a way you can demonstrate that.

As you know, there is currently a vacancy on the Supreme Court as a result of the death of Justice (Antonin) Scalia. President Obama has nominated Merrick Garland to the position but the Senate has not taken any action on the nomination, which has now been pending for more than 200 days. I propose that you and your opponent agree, prior to the election, on a nominee to fill the vacancy. The nominee can be anybody you choose — including Garland — but you both must agree on the choice. The name of the nominee will be locked away until after the election.

If you are elected president, you will nominate the individual selected. If you do not win, you will support the choice and urge the Senate to quickly begin its confirmation process. Will you do that for the Republic?

Why that? "Politicization of the Supreme Court appointment process gives the impression — wrong in my view — that the Court itself is just another political institution with its members deciding cases based on their own political beliefs. My proposal, which would produce a Justice named by both a Democrat and Republican, would help depoliticize the process; avoid consuming the first months of the next president's agenda with securing an appointment; and quickly return the Court to its normal membership of nine.

"The proposal will not make appointing justices irrelevant to the election: given the age of the senior members of the Court — even justices don't live forever — the next president will likely have additional appointments to make. But it will take the politics out of the current vacancy. That can only be good for Court and country."

On military strategy

JOHN LYNN

Taught Warfighting Strategy at Marine Corps University at Quantico; UI professor emeritus

Q: What forms of military challenges are we likely to face in the next two decades and what kind of forces do we need to forestall or defeat these?

Why that? "Forecasting future military threats is immensely difficult, because it involves both predicting scenarios and being prepared for their complexities. Tomorrow's challenges are not likely to be simply ISIS 2.0. We must be able to deter nuclear menaces, overmatch and overcome conventional enemies, combat insurgencies, undertake peace-keeping and nation-building missions, and counter terrorist groups and their campaigns of atrocities. You have to develop and maintain expertise at all these levels.

"It is not enough to leave this to the generals and the admirals. The armed services each have their own cultures and comfort zones; they compete for resources and funding. Political leaders must have a strategic understanding great enough to make intelligent judgments. We cannot predict, nor do we get to choose the exact threats — who foresaw the full danger of ISIS before June 2014? — but we can forge and sharpen the weapons to deal with them.

"My underlying point is that you cannot simply say 'I do not know but I will choose good generals.' The need is not to discard hard-won expertise because we do not like that kind of war."

On health care

DONALD LIGHTER

UI grad directs Institute for Healthcare Quality Research and Education at University of Tennessee

Q: What should our position be as a society regarding access to basic healthcare services, like well person care, vaccinations, essential care for chronic illnesses and support for parenting generations to come?

Why that? "Other industrialized societies — Germany, the Netherlands, the UK, France and others — decided decades ago that the free enterprise system and marketplace wasn't sufficient to ensure access to care, so they have migrated to a variety of centrally funded and managed health systems that guarantee citizens basic care for wellness and chronic illnesses, as well as parental leave policies to ensure that children are properly cared for.

"As the richest country in the world, we can't seem to get our arms around the idea that paying for essential health services may actually reduce other costs, such as social problems like incarceration and the costs of cardiovascular and pulmonary disease among other preventable diseases. Unfortunately, the U.S. has the highest-cost health care system, with administrative costs of around 25 percent and health statistics among the worst in the world, mainly because we haven't discovered what our earthly neighbors learned many years ago.

"So, my question is: When will we get to the point where we consider health care a basic human right, rather than something that can be used to generate profits for large insurance companies, pharmaceutical companies and health systems?"

On bipartisanship — or the lack thereof

THOMAS RUDOLPH

UI professor co-authored 'Why Washington Won't Work: Polarization, Political Trust and the Governing Crisis'

Q: When was the last time you invited an elected official from the other party over to your house for dinner?

Why that? "We live in an era of partisan polarization. Public opinion surveys show that partisans increasingly don't trust members of the other party. Not only are partisans less willing to give the other party's policy ideas a chance, they are less likely to like them.

"It might be difficult to build good working relationships with legislators from across the aisle if you don't occasionally interact with them socially."

On homeless veterans

RACHAEL DIETKUS

Assistant Dean for Student Affairs, UI School of Social Work

Q: How will you support and build upon the work of the current administration to end Veteran homelessness? What additional resources do you plan to allocate to HUD and local Continua of Care to assist communities with all housing needs, particularly in more rural settings?

Why that? "Shortly after President Obama took office, he and then-VA Secretary (Eric) Shinseki called for a commitment to end Veteran homelessness by 2015. In the years that followed, significant amounts of federal funding had been allocated to local VAs and communities across the country. As a result, there was great support for permanent supportive housing and treating the whole person holistically, in addition to there being a big increase in the number of quality and affordable housing options.

"Great strides have been made, yet there is still far more work to be done.

"Prior to joining the School of Social Work this summer, I coordinated and worked with our area's Health Care for Homeless Veterans team at the VA. I saw firsthand how this work impacted not only veterans, but the communities where we all live and thrive. The successes of the VA's homeless program should be replicated at the local level across the country, with special emphasis and program modeling for rural and hard-to-reach areas."

On the future of Medicare

RICHARD KAPLAN

UI professor, fellow of the Employee Benefits Research Institute

Q: Millions of Baby Boomers are moving into Medicare every year while the range of medical responses to life's maladies is becoming more extensive and more expensive. How would you address the looming financial crisis that these developments pose?

Why that? "Medicare is scheduled to consume an ever-greater portion of the federal budget. The Affordable Act doubles down on Medicare's outdated fee-for-service model by cutting funds for Medicare managed care plans. At the same time, older Americans are especially at risk for costly chronic conditions such as diabetes, heart disease, cancer and Alzheimer's disease."

On campus sexual assaults

GIGI SECUBAN

UI Associate Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs

Q: What would you do to reduce sexual assault and what would you do to support survivors?

Why that? "Nationwide, one in five women report having been sexually assaulted. We want all of our students to be able to pursue their studies in a safe environment without the fear of sexual assault."

On life after prison

ALLEN VAUGHN

Danville Area CC alum, caseworker for Federal Bureau of Prisons

Q: What efforts will you make to ensure individuals releasing from prison have better opportunities to be productive citizens?

Why that? "Not many business owners know about federal bonding, nor would they want to take the chances for the minimal benefit federal bonding provides."

On our national parks

ROBERT PAHRE

Teaches two-week UI summer class at Yellowstone

Q: If you had to pick only one, would you rather see more people get outdoors in urban and suburban parks, or see them visit the scenic, "crown jewel" national parks?

Why that? "It would reveal differences in terms of getting people away from screens and outside as part of their daily lives, versus preserving the large tracts of land needed for wildlife habitat, clean watersheds, and other ecosystem services."

On relations with Iran

KEN CUNO

UI history professor

Q: What are your basic policy goals in the Middle East and South Asia, and how would you work toward them? Not just regarding Iran, since Iran is part of a regional set of relations — political, military and economic.

Why that? "I think framing the question this way is important because too often we discuss issues — Iran, Syria, the Kurds, the Palestinians, oil, ISIS, Putin's shenanigans, etcetera — in isolation as if they were unconnected.

"Between the email and sexual assault scandals, there hasn't been much serious discussion of issues like this."