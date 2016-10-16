Coroner identifies Broadlands woman who died in crash
URBANA — Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup has identified the woman who died in a rural Champaign County crash on Friday night.
Two children in the vehicle survived.
On Sunday afternoon, Northrup said that Amber Ham, 26, of Broadlands was pronounced dead at the scene at 11:15 p.m.
Northrup said that an autopsy performed on Saturday in Urbana determined that Ms. Ham died from traumatic injuries received during a crash.
According to a Champaign County sheriff’s report, Ms. Ham was in a 2002 Jeep westbound on County Road 700N when she apparently lost control of the Jeep at 10:28 p.m. Friday.
The Jeep left the roadway near a creek, became airborne and ended up clearing the creek, landing on the other side.
Both sons, an infant and a 6-year-old, were taken to Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana. No information on the children’s condition was available on Sunday, but the sheriff’s office reported both children are expected to survive.
