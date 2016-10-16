Engineering an idea

Photo by: Provided Leroy Cook Image

URBANA — Leroy Cook graduated in the top 10 percent of his class at Westinghouse College Prep on the west side of Chicago.

But he struggled with calculus and other engineering requirements when he enrolled at the University of Illinois and nearly went on academic probation.

Cook, now 21, eventually found his way, landed a prestigious Illinois Cybersecurity Scholarship and hopes to graduate in spring 2018 with a degree in computer engineering.

But "it was definitely a journey," he said.

A new engineering "redshirt" program at the UI will help students like Cook, who show academic promise but may be unprepared for the rigors of college because they had fewer opportunities in high school.

It borrows a strategy from athletic redshirt programs that give students an extra year of eligibility before they begin playing an intercollegiate sport.

"We're trying to break down some of the barriers that prevent certain students from considering engineering," said program administrator Andrea Wynn, assistant director of recruitment and retention for the Morrill Engineering Program in the College of Engineering. "Based on their high school profile and other factors we know they're good students. They just may not have had the opportunity to take some of those higher-level classes that are going to help them be really prepared to do well here at Illinois."

Illinois is a part of a six-university consortium awarded a five-year, $5 million dollar grant by the National Science Foundation to implement a bridge year for incoming freshmen from disadvantaged backgrounds.

The other schools are the University of Washington, Washington State University and the University of Colorado, which will expand existing programs, as well as Boise State University and the University of California-San Diego.

The NSF wants to see if the program could be implemented across the country, said Professor Kevin Pitts, associate dean of undergraduate programs and one of three lead investigators on the grant. The other two are Lynford Goddard, associate professor of electrical and computer engineering, and Kimani Touissaint, associate professor of mechanical science and engineering.

Illinois will receive $160,000 per year, including $130,000 for scholarships. Students also will be assigned faculty mentors and take prep courses to help them transition to a college curriculum.

Illinois residents only

The goal is to have about 25 students — all from the state of Illinois — in the first group admitted next fall, and 25 each year after that.

Ideal candidates would be students who have strong grade-point averages but may be from high schools, rural or urban, that can't afford to offer Advanced Placement classes or advanced science or math courses found in wealthier districts, Pitts said.

Some of them would have been accepted to the college anyway but may not have gotten the support they needed, Pitts said. Others might have been admitted to the UI's Division of General Studies with hopes of transferring into engineering.

That was the route Cook followed when he entered the UI in 2013. The oldest of three, he was the first in his family to go to college, encouraged by parents who always emphasized education. He earned an "I Promise" scholarship to the UI and enrolled in General Studies after he didn't get into engineering.

He took required general education courses as a freshman, as well as engineering pre-requisites like calculus and physics. He struggled with a differential equations course — which "just kicked me in the behind" — and had to retake a chemistry class.

"Even though I took AP calculus in high school, calculus was still difficult," he said. "I wasn't really adjusted to how things were set up and what's expected of students."

So Cook made time to meet with teachers and started working in groups with other students. He was lucky enough to find a graduate student who referred him to a professor in electrical and computer engineering, who helped him learn what was expected.

"I was just throwing myself into the water and adjusting as time went on," he said.

But some kids don't make it, he said, and the redshirt program "definitely would help."

Custom curriculum

The program will include a custom curriculum to help students prepare for engineering courses — existing classes such as pre-calculus, which teaches students about problem-solving, as well as new ones like pre-physics. An orientation course will teach them how to study, what to expect in college, and how to navigate engineering disciplines.

Students will be connected to a professor in their department, and faculty will be trained to serve as mentors throughout the five years.

The average time to earn an engineering degree is about 4.5 years, Goddard said. The redshirt program could add another semester to that, he said, but it could also save time by helping students be better prepared.

Goddard, who grew up in Santa Clara, Calif., said he had more educational opportunities than the students targeted by the program. When he went from high school to college, he "had a lot of advice from a lot of people about what to do and not do, how to study effectively."

As an undergraduate at Stanford, where he double-majored in math and physics, he was fortunate enough to be mentored by Douglas Osheroff, who later won the Nobel Prize in physics. Osheroff helped him choose the right courses, land summer internships and find a graduate adviser in electrical and computer engineering who specialized in semiconductor lasers, his field of choice.

"It's an amazing thing to be mentored by someone of that caliber," Goddard said. "I'm thinking about what I can do for the next generation of students."

The program will also include study groups and social activities for the "redshirt scholars" to get to know each other and "realize that they're part of a network," Goddard said. That kind of support not only improves learning but also helps keep students in school Pitts said.

Cook, now 21, said that's important for students who aren't sure if they're capable enough or fit in.

"It feels like everybody is smarter than you," he said. "Having a group of people you can relate to and connect with and understand where you're coming from is beneficial, for sure."

'Engineering needs diversity'

The UI team hopes the program will improve both racial and socioeconomic diversity within the college.

Less than 2 percent of its students are African-American. And while 21 percent of students campuswide qualify for need-based federal Pell grants, only about 12 percent of students admitted to engineering do, Pitts said.

The program will target students from lower-income areas, both in Chicago and other urban areas as well as smaller districts downstate, Wynn said. A number of engineering alumni from rural areas have told her that it took them five years to graduate because they weren't quite ready for their first year of college.

Goddard said it's important for the state's flagship university to be accessible to students of all backgrounds. And it benefits the university, and society, he said.

"Engineering needs diversity," said Eve Riskin, professor in electrical engineering and associate dean for diversity and access at the University of Washington's engineering school.

"The research shows diverse teams lead to better solutions. If you leave out a whole segment of the population, kids coming from low-income backgrounds, from underserved areas, you're going to miss their perspective, not only in terms of identifying solutions but in terms of problems needing to be solved."

Success in other states

Pitts said both Washington and Colorado have seen success with their programs. By the time the students get into their third or fourth year of engineering, "we see them doing just as well as students who came in better-prepared," he said.

Washington admitted its first academic redshirt group in 2013, modeled after Colorado's "Engineering GoldShirt Program." Washington students apply to engineering after their first two years of college, but only about half are admitted, Riskin said.

Students in the redshirt program have earned higher grade point averages and performed better in math and science courses than students who were eligible but chose not to participate. And 83 percent are still on the engineering track, compared to 53 percent for the nonparticipating students.

The program has also changed the face of the college, Riskin said. The number of underrepresented minority students has almost doubled while the college has grown by about 30 percent overall.

At Illinois, Wynn and Pitts emphasized that redshirt students will not be taking slots away from other highly prepared students.

"This is not displacing anyone," Pitts said. "I don't want to penalize students who are well-prepared and had the good fortune to go to a top-tier high school."

These are students who likely would be accepted to the UI anyway but might not have been able to attend because of the cost, which is why the financial aid piece is so important, Pitts said. The NSF grant will help get the program off the ground, but it will need additional funding from alumni and other donors to continue, he said. With tuition, fees, housing and other expenses, the total cost of a year in engineering exceeds $35,000.

"These students are very committed, they're very driven. They have a lot of grit. They really want to make a difference," Riskin said. "Just because somebody is born into a family or a city or a town where they're less prepared, why should they not be given a chance?"

A total of 7,292 student are enrolled in engineering at Illinois (2016-17):

Women: 20.2 percent

African-American: 1.2 percent

Hispanic: 5.9 percent

For the freshman class:

Women: 26 percent

African-American: 1.8 Percent

Hispanic: 8.2 percent

Percentage of students with family incomes less than $55,507 (2014-15):

College of Engineering: 12.3 percent

Campuswide: 20 percent

African-American students: 59 percent

Hispanic students: 43 percent

White students: 14 percent