Kacich: Bernie bonus for Ammons

Photo by: The News-Gazette Carol Ammons (D-103 Dist.) speaks to the crowd before the Bernie Sanders Rally at the Activities and Recreation Center on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign, Ill. Bradley Leeb for The News-Gazette/AP Saturday, March 12, 2016.

State Rep. Carol Ammons just had one of her best fundraising quarters ever — and she doesn't even have an opponent in next month's election.

The Urbana Democrat raised $93,397 in the July-September quarter and as of Sept. 30 she had $109,863 on hand. That's the most Ammons' ever had at the end of a fundraising quarter, surpassing the $90,917 in her campaign treasury on Dec. 31, 2014, shortly after she was elected to the Illinois House.

Here's the thing: most of the money she got is in small, unitemized amounts of less than $250. She got six times more small-dollar contributions ($78,584) than big-bucks donations ($13,300) this quarter.

That's a 180-degree shift from her fundraising of two years ago when she got $35,290 in big-dollar contributions and $11,092 in small, unitemized amounts.

The reason for the change: Bernie Sanders.

Earlier this year Sanders sent an email to his nationwide donor list in support of eight state legislative candidates around the United States — Ammons among them — urging financial support. Donations made to Sanders' campaign then were split between him and the eight candidates.

Here's a link ... https://berniesanders.com/press-release/sanders-fundraises-statehouse-candidates/

"The leaders we're raising money for today are the members of Congress, senators and potential candidates of tomorrow," Jeff Weaver, Sanders' campaign manager, said at the time.

The Ammons campaign received more than 16,000 separate contributions through Sanders' appeal, said Wayne Williams, the treasurer of the Ammons campaign.

"The way this works is there is an initial appeal and Bernie says, 'Donate x amount of dollars to me and I'll split it between myself and the other candidates,'" Williams explained. "What happened is that if someone donated 10 bucks we'd get $1.11 or something like that. So we have a bunch of those $1.11 contributions. But then some people donated $100 so we got $11.10."

All the while, Williams said, the Ammons campaign had little idea how well the fundraising was going.

"Then Bernie's campaign followed up and said 'Thank you for donating,' and there'd be another link to another way to contribute. And we are generally unaware of when these emails are going out. We really don't know when he's doing this," said Williams. "What happens then is people forward these emails to others. I can't tell you for sure but we're probably still receiving some kind of residual amount of these very small donations.

"It literally just keeps going. And these are people all over the country."

It meant a lot of extra and unexpected work for Williams, he acknowledged.

"It created problems but I guess you could say they're good problems to have," said Williams. "We were fortunate in that Bernie did a direct appeal and included us on it. I don't know of anyone else in Illinois in our particular situation."

The Sanders-Ammons alliance wasn't a one-way street.

Carol Ammons and her husband, Aaron, were early on the Sanders bandwagon. Aaron Ammons was a Democratic National Convention delegate committed to Sanders, Carol Ammons spoke at a campaign event for Sanders on the University of Illinois campus in March and the two helped organize the highly successful Sanders campaign in Champaign County, where he beat Hillary Clinton, 2-to-1, in the March primary. Sanders won by a 3-to-1 margin in Urbana.

Bennett event

A reception Monday afternoon for state Sen. Scott Bennett, D-Champaign, will feature appearances by U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin of Springfield and State Treasurer Mike Frerichs of Champaign.

The event will be from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Milo's Restaurant, 2870 S. Philo Road, Urbana. Admission is free.

Quarter-cent sales tax meeting

The Champaign County action plan and the resultant quarter-cent facilities sales tax to pay for it will be discussed at a community meeting from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Douglass Branch Library and Community Center, 504 E. Grove St., Champaign.

The action plan includes all of the county facilities that would be upgraded if the quarter-cent sales tax, part of the Nov. 8 ballot, is approved by county voters.

County Administrator Rick Snider will attend, as well as other county administrative staff and county board members. Cake will be served.

Duco fundraiser and TV purchase

Matt Duco, the Democratic candidate for Champaign County recorder, will hold a fundraiser from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Quality Beer, 110 N. Neil St., Champaign. Tickets are $50.

Last week Duco committed $382.50 in campaign funds to the purchase of three 30-second TV spots on WCIA-TV Tuesday. One will appear on the noon news, another on "CI Living" and the third during the 6:30 p.m. news segment.

That's a lot of money on eyeballs in Ford, Vermilion, Douglas, Macon, Piatt and other places that don't vote in Champaign County.

Right now Duco is the only local candidate advertising on WCIA.

Democrats fall dinner

Champaign County Democrats will hold their annual fall dinner at 6 p.m. Sunday. Oct. 23, at the I-Hotel and Conference Center, 1900 S. First St., Champaign.

Tickets are $60 through Oct. 16, but $70 at the door.

Tom Kacich is a News-Gazette reporter and columnist. His column appears on Sundays and Wednesdays. He can be reached at 351-5221 or at kacich@news-gazette.com.