N-G analysis: Your say, their pay

In the weeks leading up to the first of two election days in five months, The News-Gazette checked the records of 71 towns and 74 townships in five counties to compile our first annual election salary guide — a look at what you pay public officials charged with keeping county roads clean and bad guys off the street, deciding which businesses get tax breaks and what ordinances get changed.

Here they are, from 1 to 913, the offices that will appear on your ballot on Nov. 8 or April 4.

$166,508: CHAMPAIGN COUNTY STATE'S ATTORNEY

Julia Rietz's (left) salary is set by the state, not the county, which is on the hook for just $21,831 of it. Top prosecutors in counties with 30,000-plus residents make $166,508; the rest (including Douglas, Ford, Piatt) get $128,959. Worth noting: Since the start of the year, a third of the dozen Champaign County employees with six-figure salaries have been taken off the payroll — Administrator Deb Busey (retired), Mental Health Board Director Peter Tracy (resigned), Public Defender Randy Rosenbaum (now a judge) and Regional Planning Commission CEO Cameron Moore (took a job in Oregon).

$166,508: VERMILION COUNTY STATE'S ATTORNEY

If Rietz staves off George Vargas' Nov. 8 challenge, women will hold down the area's two highest-paid elected jobs. Set to take over as Vermilion County's first female SA: 39-year-old Jacqueline Lacy (right), who hails from the same high school (Oswego) and followed the same career steppingstone (Vermilion public defender) as her hero — the Hon. Rita Garman.

$128,959 Douglas, Ford and Piatt County state's attorneys

$90,070 Champaign County circuit court clerk

$86,328: CHAMPAIGN COUNTY AUDITOR, CORONER AND RECORDER OF DEEDS

It's not uncommon for the state's largest counties to set up a salary structure like this. For the next four years, the auditor, circuit clerk, coroner and recorder in neighboring Macon County will make the exact same salary — $83,537.

$75,150 Vermilion County auditor, circuit clerk, coroner, recorder

$67,765 City of Champaign Township assessor

$67,409.61 Cunningham Township assessor

$66,437: CITY OF CHAMPAIGN TOWNSHIP SUPERVISOR

This could change before April's winners cash their first paycheck. By statute, township boards vote on elected officials' compensation the year prior to the start of a term, notes current Supervisor Andy Quarnstrom (right). For the City of Champaign Township, that will happen next month.

$65,021: URBANA MAYOR

While Laurel Prussing (left) is No. 1 on the city org chart (in the official budget package, she's actually listed No. 2, beneath "the people of Urbana"), she's a distant second in compensation in her own department (her chief of staff is budgeted to make $86,987 in fiscal 2017).

$63,338 Douglas County circuit clerk

$60,914.32 Champaign Township highway commissioner

$60,437 Monticello Township highway commissioner

$58,544.20: CUNNINGHAM TOWNSHIP SUPERVISOR

If a proposed salary bump is OK'd by the township board (in this case, that's the Urbana city council), the supervisor job will move up several spots on the area list come May 2017. According to township documents, a $9,211 raise is in the works, aligning Cunningham (city of Urbana) with what the City of Champaign Township pays its supervisor. Two percent raises throughout the rest of the four-year term would make this a $71,913.56-a-year job in May 2020.

$57,212 Urbana city clerk

$56,300: NEWMAN TOWNSHIP HIGHWAY COMMISSIONER

Olen Kibler's (left) job description includes plugging potholes and plowing snow on the 63 miles of township roads and 13 miles of Douglas County roads he's responsible for, mowing road sides, handling drainage issues, maintaining bridges, replacing culverts and being on call 24-7 when storms hit. "And as a road commissioner, we do not get overtime," he notes.

$55,646 Urbana Township highway commissioner

$55,182 Tilton mayor

$55,000 Danville Township assessor, highway commissioner and supervisor; Piatt County circuit clerk; Tuscola Township highway commissioner

$54,000 Bourbon Township highway commissioner

$53,667 Willow Branch Township highway commissioner

$53,000 Ford County clerk and circuit clerk

$52,468.97 Cerro Gordo Township highway commissioner

$50,943.75: NEWELL TOWNSHIP HIGHWAY COMMISSIONER

The commissioner and assessor in the area that encompasses Bismarck and north Danville also get access to a township vehicle.

$49,680 Garrett Township highway commissioner

$49,000: MAHOMET TOWNSHIP HIGHWAY COMMISSIONER

This position also comes with $9,600 for health insurance.

$48,825 Compromise Township highway commissioner

$47,754 Rantoul Township highway commissioner

$47,400 Oakwood Township highway commissioner

$47,286.25 Newell Township assessor

$46,750 Patton Township highway commissioner

$46,505.64 Newcomb Township highway commissioner

$45,500 Blount Township highway commissioner

$45,208.80 Champaign Township supervisor

$45,000 Arcola Township highway commissioner; assessor for Butler and Grant Townships; Ogden Township highway commissioner

$44,304 Dix Township highway commissioner

$43,000 Highway commissioners, Bowdre and Camargo townships

$42,600 Goose Creek Township highway commissioner

$42,000 Pilot Township highway commissioner

$41,500 Grant Township highway commissioner

$41,089.07 Champaign Township assessor

$40,500 Grant Township supervisor

$40,070 Highway commissioners, Pesotum and Tolono townships

$40,000: BUTLER TOWNSHIP HIGHWAY COMMISSIONER

Plus, the use of a pick-up truck for business around Vermilion County.

$39,900 Highway commissioners, East Bend and Mona townships

$38,000 Highway commissioners, Philo and Unity townships

$37,400 Catlin Township highway commissioner

$37,000 St. Joseph Township highway commissioner

$36,500 Ludlow Township highway commissioner

$36,000 Peach Orchard Township supervisor

$35,300: DOUGLAS COUNTY CORONER

Joe Victor's (left) pay pales in comparison to what coroners make in Champaign ($86,328) and Vermilion ($75,150) counties. But then, he doesn't have to deal with as much death as they do. As of last week, he'd handled 83 cases in 2016, considerably fewer than the nine-month totals for the coroners in Danville (559) and Urbana (1,468, with Duane Northrup predicting a record of 1,800 to 1,900 by year's end).

$35,500 Blue Ridge Township highway commissioner

$35,000 Highway commissioners, Drummer, Middlefork and South Ross townships

$34,900 Lyman Township highway commissioner

$34,768 Scott Township highway commissioner

$33,600 Georgetown Township highway commissioner

$33,842.33: NEWELL TOWNSHIP SUPERVISOR

Includes $1,000 a year for serving as road district treasurer

$32,500 Murdock Township highway commissioner

$32,499.92 Sadorus Township highway commissioner

$32,000 South Homer Township highway commissioner

$31,800 Sidney Township highway commissioner

$30,275 Carroll Township highway commissioner

$30,050 Assessor for Ludlow and Rantoul townships

$30,0000 Highway commissioners in Colfax and Sargent townships; Peach Orchard Township clerk

$29,400 Sullivant Township highway commissioner

$29,000 Mahomet Township assessor

$28,400 Crittenden Township highway commissioner

$28,000 Rogers Township highway commissioner

$27,801 Urbana Township supervisor

$27,000 Georgetown Township supervisor

$26,579 Somer Township highway commissioner

$25,800 Sangamon Township highway commissioner

$25,597 Sidell Township highway commissioner

$25,314 Jamaica Township highway commissioner

$25,000: RANTOUL MAYOR

Rantoul isn't chintzy when it comes to compensation but Chuck Smith (left) is far down the village's salary standings. The top four: Administrator Jeff Fiegenschuh ($128,787), Public Works Director Greg Hazel ($120,534), first-year Police Chief Erman Blevins ($110,000) and Comptroller Scot Brandon ($100,703).

$24,328 Urbana Township assessor

$24,000 Highway commissioners, Raymond and Wall townships

$22,500 Condit Township highway commissioner

$22,000 Assessor for Button and Patton townships

$21,800 Mahomet Township supervisor

$21,500 St. Joseph Township assessor

$21,330 Monticello Township supervisor

$21,000 Vance Township highway commissioner

$20,000 Ford County coroner; Tuscola Township assessor

$19,800 Harwood Township highway commissioner

$19,000 McKendree Township highway commissioner

$18,844 Rantoul Township supervisor

$18,600 Ross Township highway commissioner

$18,093 Oakwood Township assessor

$18,000: BUTTON TOWNSHIP HIGHWAY COMMISSIONER

Since the current commissioner uses his own truck for work in Ford County, this job also comes with a $275 monthly stipend.

$18,000 Mahomet Township clerk

$17,710 Catlin Township assessor

$17,600 Monticello Township assessor

$17,483.64 Newell Township clerk

$16,000 Pella Township highway commissioner

$15,540 Peach Orchard Township highway commissioner

$15,000 Supervisors in Drummer and St. Joseph townships; Ayers Township highway commissioner; Bourbon Township assessor

$14,799.96 Sidney Township assessor

$14,400 Assessor for Dix and Drummer townships

$14,310 Sidney Township supervisor

$14,000 Blount Township assessor

$13,825 Monticello Township clerk

$13,200 Love Township highway commissioner

$12,500 Camargo Township supervisor

$12,096.96 Assessor for Compromise, Harwood and Kerr townships

$12,000-PLUS: MAHOMET VILLAGE PRESIDENT

The plus part: Sean Widener gets $50 a month for expenses.

$12,000 Arcola Township assessor; Garrett Township clerk

$11,640 Ross Township supervisor

$11,500 Bourbon Township clerk

$11,000 Camargo Township clerk; Tuscola Township supervisor

$10,607.84 Newcomb Township supervisor

$10,500 Unity Township supervisor

$10,234 Oakwood Township supervisor

$10,200 Garrett Township supervisor; St. Joseph Township clerk

$10,105.04 Cerro Gordo Township supervisor

$10,000 Supervisors in Blue Ridge, Hensley, Philo and Unity townships

$9,600+ Sadorus Township supervisor

$9,999 Tuscola Township clerk

$9,413.75 Champaign Township clerk

$9,202 Somer Township supervisor

$9,000 Assessor for Goose Creek and Willow Branch townships; assessor for Murdock and Newman townships; Hoopeston mayor; Sangamon Township assessor and supervisor

$8,500 Arcola Township supervisor

$8,400 Ludlow Township supervisor

$8,037.96 Sidney Township supervisor

$8,022 Willow Branch Township supervisor

$8,000: GIBSON CITY MAYOR

Re-elected twice since winning a four-person race in 2005, Dan Dickey (left) will be back on the ballot in April.

$8,000 Assessor for Jamaica and Vance townships; Savoy village president; South Homer Township supervisor

$7,800 Blue Ridge Township clerk

$7,750 Newman Township supervisor

$7,572.72 Kerr Township highway commissioner

$7,500+ Ford County Board chair

$7,500 Drummer Township clerk; Assessor for Middlefork and Pilot townships $7,500; Philo Township assessor; Rantoul village clerk; Sidell Township supervisor

$7,250 Assessor for Brenton, Mona, Pella and Rogers townships $7,250

$7,200-PLUS: TUSCOLA MAYOR

Dan Kleiss (left) receives another $50 per committee meeting.

$7,200: PAXTON MAYOR

Time for Bill Ingold (right) to ask for a raise? The mayor of the Ford County seat (pop. 4,357) makes the same amount as the president of the Iroquois County village of Cissna Park (pop. 812).

$7,200 Fairmount village clerk; Vance Township supervisor

$7,187 Urbana Township clerk

$7,000 Supervisors in Bourbon, Bowdre, Patton and South Ross townships; Patton Township clerk

$6,800 Newman Township clerk

$6,700 Blount Township supervisor

$6,600 Scott Township assessor

$6,500 Clerks in Bowdre and Philo townships; Gibson City treasurer

$6,492 Dix Township clerk, supervisor

7 URBANA ALDERMEN $6,479-PLUS: The city council doubles as the Cunningham Township board, which means another $44.06 per meeting (typically 12 to 15 a year).

$6,278.11 Newcomb Township clerk

$6,200+ Georgetown city clerk

$6,190.30 Cerro Gordo Township assessor

$6,000+ Paxton city clerk

$6,000 Monticello mayor; Supervisors in Bement, Catlin, Elwood, Goose Creek, Ogden and Raymond townships

$5,976: SCOTT TOWNSHIP CLERK

That's the Year 1 salary for the job that covers Bondville and Seymour. Over the four-year term, this will be bumped up to $6,122, then $6,268, then $6,414.

$5,900 Tolono Township supervisor

$5,800 Catlin Township supervisor, Ogden Township clerk

$5,781 Somer Township assessor

$5,700 Ross Township assessor

$5,633.91 Cunningham Township clerk

$5,625 Compromise Township supervisor

$5,601 Oakwood Township clerk

$5,520 Lyman Township supervisor

$5,503 Sullivant Township supervisor

$5,500 Sidell Township assessor, South Homer Township clerk

$5,469 Willow Branch Township clerk

$5,400 Supervisors in Carroll, Pesotum and Wall townships

$5,300 Sidell Township clerk

$5,200 Ogden mayor

$5,000+ Georgetown mayor, Sadorus Township clerk

$5,000

— Supervisors in Murdock, Pilot and Sargent townships

— 5 Champaign city council seats

— Colfax Township clerk and supervisor

— Hensley Township clerk

— Piper City village president

— Tolono mayor

— Villa Grove mayor

$4,980 Georgetown Township clerk

$4,800+ Tuscola city clerk

$4,800 Clerks in Danville, Ludlow, Sangamon and Wall townships; Arcola treasurer; Rankin village clerk; 3 Rantoul village trustees

$4,783.41 Cerro Gordo Township clerk

$4,500 Clerks in Blount and Goose Creek townships; Oakwood village president; Rogers Township supervisor

$4,439 Jamaica Township supervisor

$4,250 Clerks in Arcola and Murdock townships

$4,200 Arcola mayor, city clerk; Bement Township clerk

$4,074 Crittenden Township supervisor

$4,000: FISHER VILLAGE PRESIDENT

As is the case in Champaign, Milt Kelly (left) doubles as village liquor commissioner, good for another $1,000 on top of his $3,000 mayoral salary.

$4,000 Clerks in Pilot Township, Piper City and Raymond Township; Middlefork Township supervisor; 3 Savoy trustees

$3,980 Clerks in Pesotum and Tolono townships

$3,900 Vance Township clerk

$3,750 Grant Township clerk

$3,600

— Arthur mayor

— Love Township clerk and supervisor

— Monticello city clerk, 4 aldermen

— Pella Township supervisor

— Pesotum village president

— St. Joseph mayor

— Unity Township clerk

— 3 Villa Grove aldermen

— Westville village president

$3,510 Scott Township supervisor

$3,500 Butler Township supervisor

$3,300 Harwood Township supervisor; Middlefork Township clerk; Villa Grove city clerk

$3,280 Compromise Township clerk

$3,250 Ayers Township supervisor

$3,200 Mona Township supervisor

$3,180 Ross Township clerk

$3,129 Rantoul Township clerk

$3,068 Jamaica Township clerk

$3,000: 3 MAHOMET TRUSTEES

That's the max. Unlike many other towns, Mahomet doles out $150 per board meeting, even for no-shows. Attendance is required at the two monthly study sessions, worth another $50 a pop.

$3,000

— Clerks in Sargent and Sullivant townships

— Supervisors in Button and McKendree townships

— Cerro Gordo village president

— Hoopeston city clerk, treasurer

— Ridge Farm village clerk

— Rossville mayor

— Sidney village president

— 12 Vermilion County board seats

$2,900 Condit Township supervisor; Fisher village clerk

$2,700 7 Danville city council seats

$2,698 Somer Township clerk

$2,625: BUCKLEY VILLAGE CLERK

Tack on another $10 for any new ordinance adopted and written into the village rule book.

$2,546.16 4 Newell Township trustees

$2,500 Gibson City clerk

$2,400-PLUS: HOMER MAYOR (Ray Cunningham, right)

Bonus pay: $200 for any special meeting he presides over (typically no more than two a year) and $100 for every committee or budget meeting.

$2,400+ 5 Tuscola council seats

$2,400

— Trustees: Catlin (1), Champaign Township (4), Danville Township (4), St. Joseph (4), Tilton (3)

— Clerks: Elwood Township, Henning, Hindsboro, Lyman Township, Mona Township, Pella Township, Rossville

— Village presidents: Camargo, Cisco, Rankin, Ridge Farm

— Monticello treasurer

$2,350 Ayers Township clerk

$2,346 Crittenden Township clerk

$2,300 Butler Township clerk

$2,250 Buckley village president

$2,160

7 CHAMPAIGN COUNTY BOARD SEATS

In theory, that's how much board members can earn for attending three regularly scheduled meetings a month. In reality, President Pattsi Petrie (left) says, that number's on the high side: "Most people miss regular meetings for various reasons." Board members can also opt out of mileage pay, which totalled $7,628.01 in 2015, according to county Treasurer Dan Welch.

$2,100 Carroll Township clerk; Sibley treasurer

$2,000 Clerks: Button Township, Camargo, South Ross Township; village presidents: Mansfield, Roberts; Elliott treasurer

$1,860 Atwood village clerk

$1,800+ 3 Fisher trustees; Arthur village clerk

$1,800 3 Arcola council seats; 3 Arthur trustees; Elliott clerk, mayor; Melvin mayor; Sibley village president; Thomasboro village president

$1,750+ DeLand mayor

$1,700 Rogers Township clerk

$1,680 Sibley clerk

$1,600 Broadlands village president; clerks in Condit Township and Melvin

$1,570.08 Kerr Township supervisor

$1,500 East Bend Township supervisor; Fithian mayor; 5 Hoopeston council seats; 4 Tuscola Township trustees

$1,440 Indianola mayor

$1,400 East Bend Township clerk

$1,380 Harwood Township clerk

$1,375 Assessor for Georgetown, Love and McKendree Townships

$1,200+ 3 Homer trustees, 4 Gibson City council seats, 4 Sadorus Township trustees

$1,200.48 Kerr Township clerk; 4 Ogden Township trustees

$1,200: OGDEN VILLAGE CLERK

Assuming perfect attendance, that adds up to $6,400 for Ogden's Reidners — Mayor Jack (eligible for up to $5,200 a year) and wife Rosanne, who he appointed clerk in 2011.

$1,200

— Trustees: Drummer Township (4) Georgetown Township (4), Grant Township (4), Monticello Township (4), Ogden (3), Paxton (5), Piper City (3), St. Joseph (4), Sidney (4), Tolono (3)

— Clerks: Ivesdale, Longview, McKendree Township

— Hindsboro village president

— Sadorus village president

— Henning mayor

— Weldon mayor

$1,180 4 Bourbon Township trustees

$1,140 4 Urbana Township trustees

$1,080 4 Ludlow Township trustees; 3 Westville trustees

$1,076 4 Oakwood Township trustees

$1,020 4 trustees in Blue Ridge and Willow Branch townships

$1,000 4 Mansfield trustees; Muncie mayor

$960 Belgium mayor, 4 trustees in Pilot and Vance townships

$900+ 3 Piatt County board seats

$900

— Trustees: 4 Blount Township (4), Garrett Township (4), Newcomb Township (4), Philo (3), Rantoul Township (4), Sadorus (3), Sidney Township (4), South Ross Township (4)

— Belgium village clerk

— Fairmount village president

$880 3 Camargo trustees

$850 5 Broadlands trustees

$840+ 3 Douglas County board seats

$840 Kempton village president, 4 Loda trustees, 4 Raymond Township trustees

$780+ 6 Ford County board seats

$780 4 trustees in Butler, Compromise, Harwood and South Homer townships

$720+ Bement village president

$720 Trustees: Camargo Township (4), Cerro Gordo Township (4), Cisco (3), Fithian (3), Lyman Township (4), Mahomet Township (4), Murdock Township (4), Patton Township (4), Philo Township (4), Ridge Farm (3), Ross Township (4); Garrett village president

$700 4 trustees in Colfax and East Bend townships

UP TO $666: 4 CRITTENDEN TOWNSHIP TRUSTEES

That's if they attend all 12 meetings. Skip one, and subtract $55.50.

$660+ 3 Oakwood trustees

$660 4 Pella Township trustees

$650 4 Goose Creek Township trustees

$648 4 Sullivant Township trustees

$640 4 Button Township trustees

$600+ 3 Thomasboro trustees

$600

— 4 township trustees: Arcola, Bement, Bowdre, Catlin, Dix, Elwood, Pesotum, Sangamon, Sargent, Scott, Sidell, Tolono, Unity, Wall

— 4 village trustees: Atwood, Gifford, Pesotum, Rossville

— 3 village trustees: Bismarck, Cerro Gordo, Fairmount, Hindsboro, Kempton, Roberts

— Allerton village president

— Bondville mayor and village clerk

— Hammond village president

— Sidell village clerk

$540 Potomac village president; 4 Weldon trustees

$500 4 Love Township trustees

$490 4 Somer Township trustees

$480-PLUS: 4 GEORGETOWN COUNCIL SEATS

As with trustees in several other towns on this list, compensation grows for any special or committee meetings.

$480 4 township trustees: Ayers, Mona, Peach Orchard, Rogers; 4 village trustees: Allerton, DeLand, Elliott, Sibley; 3 village trustees: Bement, Bondville, Henning, Ivesdale, Rankin

$443.28 4 Kerr Township trustees

$420: 3 LUDLOW TRUSTEES

Trustees in the Champaign County town of 365 make $35 per monthly meeting. And for the 10 to 12 others held throughout the year? Call them time "donations," Mayor Pete Walker (right) says.

$420 4 trustees in Carroll and Condit townships

$400 4 Newman Township trustees

$396 4 Jamaica trustees

$360 3 Hammond and Potomac trustees

$300 3 Alvin trustees; 4 Longview trustees; 4 McKendree Township trustees; 5 Muncie trustees

$260: 3 ROYAL TRUSTEES

"Salary review is on the table at this time," notes Mayor Bob Vilven (left), whose Champaign County village of 300 pays $20 per meeting — half of what smaller Allerton does.

$260 4 Melvin trustees

$240 2 Belgium trustees; 3 trustees in Cabery and Indianola

$200

FOOSLAND VILLAGE PRESIDENT

The area's smallest incorporated town — pop. 102, putting it No. 1,248 in Illinois — isn't quite last on the list for pay.

$180 4 Foosland trustees; 2 Garrett trustees

$65: 4 Buckley trustees

$0: 4 MIDDLEFORK TOWNSHIP TRUSTEES

Let's hear it for the board of the Vermilion County area that covers Armstrong and Potomac. Not only do they work for free; they're the ones who voted amongst themselves for it to be that way.

$0: SIDELL MAYOR

Of the six elected officials on April's ballot in the Vermilion County village of 592, only the $50-a-month clerk collects a paycheck. This sets Sidell apart — mayors and trustees in every other community in the area collect at least a little something for their service, be it the $10-per-meeting rate trustees get in Garrett or the $20 in Cabery, Indianola and Royal. Other villages getting off cheap with presidential pay: Foosland ($200), Potomac ($540), Allerton ($600), Bondville ($600) and Hammond ($600).

Additional reporting by Dave Hinton, Nicole Lafond, Tim Mitchell and Christine Walsh.