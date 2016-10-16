Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Sunday, October 16, 2016 83 Today's Paper

Police searching for Champaign bank robber
| Subscribe

More Local

Police searching for Champaign bank robber

Sun, 10/16/2016 - 1:38pm | The News-Gazette
Prospect robbery
Photo by: Provided
Image taken of a man suspected of robbing First Financial Bank on Saturday. 

CHAMPAIGN — Champaign police on Sunday released images of a man suspected in a bank robbery the day before.

Around noon Saturday, police responded to First Financial Bank, 1611 S. Prospect Ave., for a reported bank robbery. A male subject had entered the bank armed with a handgun and demanded money. He fled the bank after receiving an undisclosed amount, police said.

The suspect is described as a 35- to 45-year-old black male as tall as 6 feet, 4 inches and weighing 240 pounds. He was wearing blue jeans, white shirt, white hat and sunglasses.

Police ask anyone with information to call 217-351-4545. Anonymous tips can be shared by calling 217-373-8477 or online at www.373tips.com.

 

Sections (2):News, Local

Comments

News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.

Login or register to post comments