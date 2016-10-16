Police searching for Champaign bank robber
CHAMPAIGN — Champaign police on Sunday released images of a man suspected in a bank robbery the day before.
Around noon Saturday, police responded to First Financial Bank, 1611 S. Prospect Ave., for a reported bank robbery. A male subject had entered the bank armed with a handgun and demanded money. He fled the bank after receiving an undisclosed amount, police said.
The suspect is described as a 35- to 45-year-old black male as tall as 6 feet, 4 inches and weighing 240 pounds. He was wearing blue jeans, white shirt, white hat and sunglasses.
Police ask anyone with information to call 217-351-4545. Anonymous tips can be shared by calling 217-373-8477 or online at www.373tips.com.
Comments
News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.