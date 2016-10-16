Police searching for Champaign bank robber

Photo by: Provided Image taken of a man suspected of robbing First Financial Bank on Saturday.

CHAMPAIGN — Champaign police on Sunday released images of a man suspected in a bank robbery the day before.

Around noon Saturday, police responded to First Financial Bank, 1611 S. Prospect Ave., for a reported bank robbery. A male subject had entered the bank armed with a handgun and demanded money. He fled the bank after receiving an undisclosed amount, police said.

The suspect is described as a 35- to 45-year-old black male as tall as 6 feet, 4 inches and weighing 240 pounds. He was wearing blue jeans, white shirt, white hat and sunglasses.

Police ask anyone with information to call 217-351-4545. Anonymous tips can be shared by calling 217-373-8477 or online at www.373tips.com.