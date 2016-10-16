Top of the Morning, Oct. 16, 2016

Photo by: Provided Sidell's leadership, l to r: Gary Snoke, Julie Sergent, Lin Bates, Janet Brown. Jim Phebus, Ron Brown and Dianna Puckett.

Jim Phebus admits that if his job was tougher, he might think about asking for a buck or two.

“Let’s be fair,” the 55-year-old mayor of Sidell said, “if I had to put in 40 hours a week, you probably deserve some kind of salary. But our community, we’re a well-oiled machine.”

Phebus didn’t say if he’ll run for re-election in ‘17. If he does, it’s with the understanding that he’ll do his job — along with six board members — basically free of charge. It’s been that unique way in this tiny Vermilion County village for about 15 years, Sidell Clerk Janet Brown said.

“It’s not an easy job — it’s not a hard job,” Brown said. “But it’s a job where you take a lot of crap like any civic person does.”

Phebus and board members are due $10 for attending the village’s scheduled meetings at 6:30 p.m. the second Tuesday of every month. But no one accepts it.

“I didn’t take this job for the money,” Phebus said. “I took it to make the community better.”

Sidell — bustling with a bank, grocery store, mechanic’s shop and tavern among other businesses — is doing just fine. Phebus said the fiscal stance adopted by village leaders plays well on Chicago Street, the main drag in town.

“We don’t make everybody happy all the time,” he said, “but we do get support.”

Good for them.

“I know people have to make a living,” said Phebus, whose day job is operations manager at CORT Furniture Rental in Danville, “but I think every political job should be non-paid or volunteer. It shouldn’t be about the money.”