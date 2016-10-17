17 years for Colorado man over role in child porn ring

Other Related Content Farmer City man gets 30 years for molestation, child porn

A Colorado man who was sexually abused by his own father for more than 20 years was sentenced Monday to 17 1/2 years in federal prison for his role in an international child pornography ring.

David Delalio, 37, of Longmont, Colo., sobbed quietly as U.S. District Court Judge Colin Bruce described the two different people in one person he had to sentence.

One Delalio was a good co-worker, loving husband and father of three, and a friend, Bruce said, while the other worked from his home office helping to maintain a website that meant children, from infants to teens, were being raped to satisfy the perversions of thousands.

"It's really horrific stuff. Most people don't have a clue how damaging this is," Bruce said of the online child pornography that led to the convictions of five men who were involved in the site.

"Child pornography carries very, very heavy penalties ... because you are exploiting the most vulnerable parts of our society. Children are being abused daily," said Bruce, who presided over the jury trial of the leader of the enterprise in February.

In July, Bruce sentenced Jason Gmoser, 36, of Hamilton, Ohio, to natural life in prison, remarking that he did not believe Gmoser, the son of an elected county prosecutor, could change. Delalio was a key witness against Gmoser.

Acknowledging Delalio's "substantial cooperation," the government recommended 18 years, 11 months in prison for him. Arrested in September 2014, Delalio pleaded guilty in July 2015 to engaging in a child exploitation enterprise.

"They are feeding the marketplace with new and rare material. If they don't, their customers go elsewhere. To be successful here, his role is to recruit individuals who have material they can't get anywhere else," Assistant U.S. Attorney Elly Peirson said.

Peirson was describing the members-only website called "The Love Zone" operated by the co-defendants from 2012 to 2014. To maintain membership, its 28,000-some subscribers were required to post unique child pornography once a month. Delalio was a co-administrator of the site.

Delalio's attorney, Ronald Gainor of Longmont, Colo., recommended a lesser sentence, citing his cooperation in obtaining the conviction for Gmoser and his willingness to help the government build cases against others.

"If David grew up differently, this might not have happened," Gainor argued, calling his client a victim of "22 years of torture" at the hands of his father, who sexually molested him.

Gainor argued that Delalio's cooperation was more extraordinary than most, that he had subjected himself to risk of harm in prison by cooperating — Gainor said Delalio received a beating in a Denver jail after his arrest — and that he had substantial rehabilitative potential and a supportive family willing to help him.

Reading aloud a prepared statement for about five minutes, Delalio called himself "selfish, arrogant and wrong."

"As a victim of child sexual abuse, I should never have allowed my behavior to commence," he said, vowing to change and asking for help for the abuse he suffered.

Delalio said his wife and children are suffering far more than he ever will with his prison sentence.

"I now have to deal with the fact that they are living in poverty. I betrayed the ones I claimed to have loved and they are left to pick up the pieces," Delalio said.