2nd C-U cannabis dispensary opening next week

URBANA — NuMed Urbana, the second medical cannabis dispensary that will operate in Champaign-Urbana, plans to open at 11 a.m. Oct. 25.

The owners are offering tours of the new facility at 105 E. University Ave., U, to the public in advance of the opening, from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday and again from 1 to 5 p.m. Thursday .

These previews will offer more information about NuMed's product offerings and medically centered approach and are a one-time opportunity to see the facility, according to Wheaton-based NuMed. Once this dispensary opens for business, it will be closed to all but registered patients, their caregivers and employees, as per state regulations.

"We are excited to showcase NuMed's product offerings to patients in the Champaign-Urbana market," Brett Walrod, NuMed's chief operating office, said in a statement. "The maturing of the Illinois medical cannabis program, combined with growing acceptance of the medical efficacy of cannabis products and therapies, makes this an exciting time for us to be opening our doors to patients who have been waiting for our clinically fostered approach."

NuMed Urbana will be operating in more than 5,000 square feet in the former Blockbuster Video store site.

The new dispensary will be the second and final one permitted to open in state police District 10, which takes in Champaign, Coles, Douglas, Edgar, Macon, Moultrie, Piatt, Shelby and Vermilion counties.

The first dispensary, Phoenix Botanical, opened at 1704 S. Neil St., C, in early May.