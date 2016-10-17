Area history, Oct. 17, 2016

Today is Monday, Oct. 17, 2016. Here are news reports from this date 100, 50 and 15 years ago:

In 1916, about 40 automobiles lined up at Green Street and Prospect Avenue this morning for the big Republican auto tour of Champaign County. As per arrangements two Herrick service trucks were on hand to accompany the parade, to be on hand to repair tires or any other parts of the machines that broke down.

In 1966, about 200 local Democrats braved cold weather Sunday to attend a picnic at the Democratic woods, north of Mayview. Among those attending was Sullivan attorney Paul Stone, a candidate for state representative; Cam Satterthwaite, a candidate for Congress; state Senate candidate John Walsh Miller; and county clerk candidate Anthony Martin-Trigona.

In 2001, Rantoul's aviation and economic development director is leaving the community to accept a similar position in northwest Arkansas. Ray Boudreax has accepted a position in Fayetteville, Ark. He has been in Rantoul since 1990, and was named economic development director following the death of Frank Elliott a few yeas ago.