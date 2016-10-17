Champaign man out on bond facing new charges

Photo by: Champaign County Jail Cieandrea Thatch

URBANA — A Champaign man out on bond in two pending drug cases has been charged in connection with another.

Cieandrea "Turtle" Thatch, 25, whose last known address was in the 500 block of West Beardsley Avenue, was charged Friday with armed violence, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance and aggravated unlawful use of weapons.

That charges stemmed from a court-ordered search of a home in the 1000 block of North Fifth Street, Champaign, that Urbana police conducted last Thursday.

Police obtained the search warrant after a source working with them allegedly bought cocaine from Thatch on multiple occasions, including Thursday morning.

Police found Thatch with about 1 gram of cocaine in a coat pocket and $371 in cash. Police found two guns in the house and Thatch's identification card under one of them.

At the time of his arrest, Thatch was wanted for failing to appear in court in two separate cases filed earlier this year charging him with delivery of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance.

On June 1, Thatch was arrested for the delivery charge after police found about 8 grams of crack cocaine on him in a vehicle in Champaign.

If he is convicted of the most serious of the recent charges, Thatch faces a mandatory prison sentence of between six and 30 years. He would also have to serve that sentence after any he receives should he be convicted in the drug cases.

Thatch is being held on a total of $230,000 bond and is due back in court Oct. 28 for a probable cause hearing. Court records show he has three prior misdemeanor convictions.