No space at South Side

Photo by: Heather Coit/The News-Gazette Music teacher, Karinsa Moline, works with her second-grade class in a portable classroom at South Side Elementary School in Champaign.

Every Monday between now and Election Day, staff writer NICOLE LAFOND will spotlight one piece of Champaign’s six-school, $183.4 million ballot question that will be put before voters Nov. 8.

How much it would cost

$3.9 million of the $11.1 million planned for South Side Elementary School would go toward building an addition on the east side of the current structure.

How bad is it?

It’s cramped enough that the district had to install a portable classroom outside the school four years ago.

With no space for a teacher’s lounge, extra offices or a music program inside at 712 South Pine St., those rooms got shipped out to the trailer.

When the weather’s pleasant, it’s not so bad, says music teacher Karinsa Moline. But when it rains or snows, or is even cold or windy, it’s the last place you want to be.

“I’d love to be in the building, but there is just not the space. There are challenges of being out in the portable. When it’s wet or snowy outside, children have to take their shoes off so they have a dry place to sit on the carpet. It can be a little scary for the students when it’s stormy weather. It takes extra time to walk outside to the portable, which impacts learning time,” she said.

And now that the structures (designed to be temporary) have become permanent fixtures at South Side, they require repairs and maintenance as well.

Just last year, the roof started leaking, flooding the classroom. The maintenance team had to install a new roof over the summer.

“These buildings just weren’t meant to be used for a long period of time,” Moline said. “We are a little past their ‘sell-by’ date.”

How we got here

There are three Unit 4 elementary schools without separate cafeterias and gyms — Dr. Howard, International Prep Academy and South Side, which are all a part of the facilities proposal awaiting voters on Nov. 8.

Enough “yes” votes would solve that, with those involved with South Side’s arts program among the biggest beneficiaries. The current stage area is used for offices and library space, and the art room is barely big enough for six tables, Moline said.

How it would change

The addition would include a new gym — leaving the current space as just a place to eat. It would also bring new stage and stage support spaces and new administrative offices.