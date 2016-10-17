Popeye's opens; Japanese steakhouse on the way

DANVILLE — Danville residents will have two more dining options this fall.

Popeye’s Louisiana Chicken restaurant opened today as a Japanese steakhouse moved closer to opening next month.

The parking lot of the new Popeye’s at 3536 N. Vermilion St. in Danville was full shortly after 10 a.m. Monday in the same block where Applebee’s, 3569 N. Vermilion St., opened earlier this year.

Rick Walimohammad of Springfield is the franchisee of the new Danville restaurant as well as the existing Popeye’s on Bloomington Road in Champaign, two Popeye’s in Springfield, two in Bloomington and two in Peoria.

And another restaurant is nearing its opening in a location farther north, just off North Vermilion Street at the Danville Crossings retail area that includes Wal-Mart.

The owners of Fujiyama Japanese Steakhouse are bringing in hibachi chefs, sushi chefs and other kitchen chefs from New York City to work at the north side restaurant, according to Lisa Weng, who’s opening the restaurant with her husband, Mike Qiu.

She said their family members own and operate other Fujiyama Japanese Steakhouse restaurants in Carbondale, Marion and Effingham.

Plans are to open the new Danville location in early November at 22 E. West Newell Road in a strip mall east of Wal-Mart that includes Anytime Fitness.

Weng said they have been in the restaurant business for 22 years.

“We are excited to have our restaurant in Danville,” she said.

Fujiyama will serve steak, chicken, shrimp, lobster and other seafood as well as fresh, daily-prepared sushi.

The restaurant will feature 10 Hibachi grills and 12 dining tables, a sushi bar and a full bar.

There will be two different dining experiences offered at the steak house, according to Weng.

Guests can enjoy the performance of a chef preparing fresh food in front of them on a grill with enough seating for up to 10 people. Or, customers who want a private dining experience can sit in the dining room next to the sushi bar.

Weng said they will have about 25 employees and will be locally hiring severs, bartenders and hosts.