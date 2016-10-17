Rantoul sex offender gets prison for failure to register

URBANA — A Champaign County judge has sentenced a Rantoul sex offender who failed to notify authorities of his address to seven years in prison.

Russell H. Bryant, 55, pleaded guilty in September to failure to register as a sex offender, admitting to Judge Heidi Ladd that in late July and early August he had told Rantoul police he was homeless when he was actually staying in a Rantoul motel.

Sex offenders are required to report their current addresses to the police in the city in which they live.

In exchange for Bryant's plea, Assistant State's Attorney Tim Sullivan dismissed a separate criminal case alleging that Bryant had also failed to properly register as a sex offender in early July.

Bryant was sentenced to three years in prison in 2005 for aggravated criminal sexual abuse.

Sullivan said Bryant also had a 1992 conviction for aggravated criminal sexual assault, three prior convictions for failure to register as a sex offender and one for domestic battery.