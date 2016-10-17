Top of the Morning, Oct. 17, 2016

Photo by: John Dixon/The News-Gazette Farmers load corn from Kent Krukewitt's field into trucks on County Road 2000E, about two miles south of Sidney, on Friday Oct. 7, 2016. Farmers from seventeen different operations, with combines, grain wagons and more than 30 trucks lined up to help bring in 160 acres of corn and 450 acres of beans for Krukewitt, who had emergency quadruple bypass surgery last week. The United Methodist Homer provided lunch for the all.

On Mondays, our award-winning photographers tell their stories. Today: John Dixon.

Last week, I shot photos of farmers helping out a friend in need. Kent Krukewitt, a farmer in the Sidney/Homer area, underwent emergency heart bypass surgery and wasn’t able to complete his harvest.

On a crisp autumn morning, the silence of the lonely one-lane oil-and-chip road south of Sidney was alive with farmers swapping stories, getting reacquainted and traffic from large trucks and farm equipment.

I met farmers from as far away as Danville who suspended their own harvest efforts to help Krukewitt. “No pay today” said one of the men as he climbed up into the cab of his semi and drove a load of corn to the elevator.

In the end, more than 30 grain trucks and 17 combines showed up to bring in the corn and beans.

Spending my married life adopted into a farm family, I marvel at how country folk always rally around when there’s work to be done.

