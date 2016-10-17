Top of the Morning, Oct. 17, 2016
On Mondays, our award-winning photographers tell their stories. Today: John Dixon.
Last week, I shot photos of farmers helping out a friend in need. Kent Krukewitt, a farmer in the Sidney/Homer area, underwent emergency heart bypass surgery and wasn’t able to complete his harvest.
On a crisp autumn morning, the silence of the lonely one-lane oil-and-chip road south of Sidney was alive with farmers swapping stories, getting reacquainted and traffic from large trucks and farm equipment.
I met farmers from as far away as Danville who suspended their own harvest efforts to help Krukewitt. “No pay today” said one of the men as he climbed up into the cab of his semi and drove a load of corn to the elevator.
In the end, more than 30 grain trucks and 17 combines showed up to bring in the corn and beans.
Spending my married life adopted into a farm family, I marvel at how country folk always rally around when there’s work to be done.
