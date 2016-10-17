Yankee Ridge upgrade on table

URBANA — One year shy of its 60th birthday, Yankee Ridge Elementary could soon get an $8 million-plus update.

On Tuesday, the Urbana school board will vote on a design plan for the renovation of the 40,625-square-foot school, which district officials say lacks sufficient space for everything from parking to a kitchen.

Among other changes, the renovation would include an addition to the north and west of the school for a new gym, plus space for music and art classes.

Earlier this month, district architect Riley Glerum briefed board members on his team’s plans for the school, which sits on 14.6 acres.

While the board has until next spring to decide whether to expand Yankee Ridge from a two- to three-strand school, it’s expected to make a call on design plans that would cost at least $8 million this week.

Built in 1957, with a pod-shaped addition tacked on 10 years later, Yankee Ridge underwent minor changes last decade, getting an exterior ramp and interior wheelchair lift in 2000-01 and accessible restrooms in 2002. Its windows were also replaced last year.

But issues remain, including the need for central heating/cooling and a new roof, replacing one installed in 1987.

Other problems include:

— A conflicted parent and bus drop-off setup. It has parents dropping off students on both sides of Anderson Street and East Mumford Drive, causing some kids to cross the street to get to the building.

— The lack of adequate and convenient parking. Some faculty and staff have no option but to park on the street.

— Insufficient spaces for the gym, stage, multi-purpose room, kitchen and fine arts.

— Classrooms for third-, fourth- and fifth-graders that are too small and lack storage space.

— Limited administrative and general office space. There are few offices for support staff who visit the school.

— Limited meeting space, staff support areas and staff bathrooms.

IGW Architecture’s proposed plan would include about 16,000 square feet of new construction, which would mean a new gym, stage and dance or drama addition to the north of the existing building, and a new music and art wing built to the west.

It would also include a new multi-purpose dining hall, with a full-service kitchen, just to the east of the art and music addition.

Additionally, the plan would include about 5,000 square feet of major remodeling to the spaces for administration, the nurse, meetings and teacher support. Glerum said about 35,600 square feet of the building would undergo minor remodeling.

The design scheme also calls for a reconfiguration of the parking and drop-off setup at the school. Currently, the school has about 33 parking spaces to the west of the building. The proposed designs would increase that number to 64, with a bus drop-off lot added to the north of the school, along Mumford Drive, with 31 more spaces.

One of the playgrounds on-site would have to be expanded to the south to make room for the new lot, and the other would have to be relocated, Glerum said.

If the board ultimately decides to expand Yankee Ridge to a three-strand school, that would mean adding eight classrooms, about 900 square feet apiece, to the east end of the current building.

Glerum said he plans to provide the board with more firm budget numbers on Tuesday, but the three-strand expansion would bring the total cost to about $12 million, he said.

If design plans are approved Tuesday, IGW can move forward with its design development schemes. Glerum said he would like to see bidding and contract awards finalized by March 1, with Phase 1 of construction — utilities, site work, early construction of additions — starting as soon as April 1, 2017.

“It’s an aggressive construction schedule, but it’s doable,” Glerum said, adding that the renovations could be done by the start of the 2018-19 school year.

President John Dimit has said the board would not need to make a decision on expanding to a three-strand school anytime soon. The district’s new facilities committee would first be charged with studying the issue in depth, Superintendent Don Owen said.