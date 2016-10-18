Damage to fairgrounds steams manager

Photo by: John Dixon/The News-Gazette Mike Kobel, manager of the Champaign County Fair, throws broken boards out of the way in turn three of the fairgrounds racetrack in Urbana on Tuesday Oct. 18, 2016. Kobel said some time between Friday evening and around 4 p.m. Sunday, a vehicle dropped down from the access road near the 4-H restrooms on the west side of the fairgrounds and got on the track.

URBANA — Damage done to the racetrack at the Champaign County Fairgrounds last weekend means horse owners who keep their animals there are going to be inconvenienced.

Champaign County Fair Manager Mike Kobel said some time between Friday evening and around 4 p.m. Sunday, a vehicle dropped down from the access road near the 4-H restrooms on the west side of the fairgrounds and got on the track.

“Somebody managed to drive off that (road) and on to the track, about a 6-foot drop,” Kobel said. “They went through the outside of the track fencing, broke three boards and a post off at the ground and drove a couple laps.”

“It’s very possible they were driving around in the dark trying to get off,” he speculated.

Kobel estimated the damage to the fence at $500.

“This just kind of gets my dander up because we’re working to improve and have a nice facilty for families and activities. To come on the property and cause this damage and not say anything is kind of a setback. It’s one more thing we have to do to make improvements. I’m sure everyone would feel that way if they came home and found their mailbox that way. As fair board directors, we’re stewards of the land and the buildings,” Kobel said.

The fairgrounds are open around the clock because folks who stable their horses there have to have access to the animals at all times.

The sheriff’s office and Carle Foundation Hospital security both patrol the grounds and the parking area, Kobel said.

“We’re going to lock the back gate and those who need to get out there will have to access it with a key,” he said.

Kobel made a report of the damage to the sheriff’s office. Anyone who might have information on the damage is asked to call the sheriff at 217-384-1213.