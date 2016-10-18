Davis funds soar; Wicklund in red

WASHINGTON — Not only does U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis have more than a million dollars in his campaign fund, but his only opponent in the 13th Congressional District race has a campaign fund that is in the red.

Davis, a two-term Republican congressman from Taylorville, had $1.15 million in his campaign fund on Sept. 30, according to his campaign disclosure report filed with the Federal Election Commission.

His Democratic opponent, Mark Wicklund of Decatur, reported a campaign fund that was $2,617 in debt. Wicklund raised only $1,830 during the July-September quarter, and spent $9,182.

Davis’ campaign, meanwhile, reported $294,826 in contributions and $271,830 in expenditures.

A third candidate in the expansive district — independent David Gill of Bloomington — is no longer on the ballot after a federal appellate court panel in Chicago overturned a Springfield judge’s ruling that placed Gill’s name on the Nov. 8 ballot.

Gill, however, reported $723 on hand after a quarter in which he raised $7,707 and spent $15,047. Most of Gill’s third-quarter expenditures were for attorney’s fees in his legal effort to stay on the ballot.

Gill reported $8,000 in payments to Springfield attorney Sam Cahnman and $1,350 to Chicago attorney Andrew Finko.

The 13th District extends across much of central Illinois and includes almost all of Champaign-Urbana, plus Decatur and parts of Springfield, Bloomington, Normal, Collinsville and Belleville.

While at one time the 13th Congressional District was considered only marginally Republican — Davis won in 2012 by only 1,002 votes — he won re-election in 2014 with 59 percent over a well-funded Democratic opponent, former Madison County Judge Ann Callis. And he has proven to be a formidable fundraiser.

Davis’ contributions in the last quarter included $90,150 from individuals and more than $205,025 from political action funds.

Davis, who in the House sits on the Agriculture and Transportation committees, got much of his PAC money from groups with business before those panels. In the current election cycle, he has received $10,000 from the National Air Traffic Controllers Association and the American Chemistry Council; $9,000 from the Action Committee for Rural Electrification and $7,000 from the Growth Energy PAC, a pro-ethanol group.

For the election cycle which began Jan. 1, 2015, Davis has received almost $675,000 in contributions from individuals and more than $1.67 million from PACs.

Wicklund has raised a total of $19,692 during the election cycle, about $7,000 of which came from individuals. Most of his campaign receipts — $12,392 — have come from himself as campaign contributions.

Neither candidate has given any indication that they will be running commercials on local broadcast stations before Election Day.