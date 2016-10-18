Dey: Judges' affair something for voters to remember

Love is supposed to be a many-splendored thing — but it's not always.

One exception to that general rule is being played out in McLean County, where Scott Drazewski is running uphill in a battle to retain his circuit judgeship.

Drazewski recently completed a four-month suspension from office as a consequence of having an affair with one of his fellow jurists, Circuit Judge Rebecca Foley.

Back on the bench, he's now contending with the results of a bar poll in which local lawyers declined to recommend Drazewski for another six years in office.

A judge since 1997, Drazewski's overall rating was 40.15 percent, far below the 60 percent minimum score required for a positive recommendation.

Drazewski must receive a minimum of 60 percent favorable vote to win his retention race.

The survey included responses from 168 lawyers who practice in the 11th circuit.

While Drazewski received relatively high scores for legal ability (86.36 percent), court management (81.06) and health (88.3), it is clear that the judicial scandal for which he was punished has taken a huge toll on his reputation.

He received low scores for integrity (26.72 percent), temperament (59.40) and sensitivity (66.41).

Drazewski also received a poor rating for impartiality (49.24 percent).

It is Drazewski's misfortune that he is up for retention in the same year he was punished by the Illinois Courts Commission.

Foley, who was censured by the courts commission, is not up for retention until 2018, giving her ample time for memories to fade. A University of Illinois graduate, she has been a judge since 2004.

Drazewski reacted to the negative bar poll by issuing a statement in which he reminded voters of his high scores in previous polls.

He pointed out that he has "consistently been rated at or near the top of all judges in the Eleventh Judicial Circuit in at least five Illinois State Bar Association bar polls since 1996." But Drazewski said he understands "the bar's disappointment with my actions."

"I believe in the rule of law, and that it applies to all. I respect the decision of the courts commission, and served my suspension without pay. I stand ready, willing and able to continue in my position as circuit judge, which is reflected in the bar's positive ratings of my legal ability, courtroom management, sensitivity to diversity and bias, and health," Drazewski said.

Three other judges rated in the same poll each received high scores — Mark Fellheimer (96.77 percent), Casey Costigan (96.58) and Charles Feeney III (85.57). All three were appointed to their current judicial posts and are running for election, as opposed to retention, without opposition.

The state's 11th judicial circuit includes McLean, Logan, Livingston, Woodford and Ford counties.

Citing what it described as Drazewski's "egregious" misconduct, the courts commission in March found him guilty of behavior that was "prejudicial to the administration of justice and brought the judicial office into disrepute."

The judge's specific offense was presiding over a trial involving lawyer Joseph Foley while he was having an affair with Foley's wife. The commission said Drazewski should have recused himself from any cases involving Joseph Foley but that he chose not to do so "for personal and selfish reasons." The commission also said Drazewski's repeated false statements denying the affair constituted "deception" that "cannot be ignored."

Judge Foley was censured because she was aware that Drazewski was presiding over her husband's cases and took no action to stop him. She also was cited for misleading the now-retired Presiding Judge Elizabeth Robb about her relationship with Drazewski.

The affair turned the McLean County Courthouse in Bloomington into a boiling cauldron of rumor and innuendo. Courthouse employees became aware that something was up, resulting in salacious gossip as well as the sending of anonymous notes about what was happening to Robb and a local reporter.

According to testimony, Foley and Drazewski, both of whom were married and had children, began their affair in December 2010, when they attended a judicial conference in Washington, D.C.

They each have since obtained a divorce and, according to their lawyer in the courts commission case, intend to marry.

When Foley's husband became aware of the affair in mid-February 2011, he demanded that Drazewski withdraw as the judge in all of his pending cases. Drazewski did so, further complicating matters when he lied to Robb about his reasons for doing so.

Eventually, of course, the truth came out, resulting in an investigation by the state's Judicial Inquiry Board and the trial before the courts commission. Drazewski began his four-month suspension on May 1.

Jim Dey, a member of The News-Gazette staff, can be reached by email at jdey@news-gazette.com or at 217-351-5369.