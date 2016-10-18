Hand, foot and mouth disease: 60 cases reported at UI

Photo by: Rick Danzl/The News-Gazette Dr. Robert Palinkas, McKinley Health Center

Veteran health reporter Deb Pressey answers your questions on Wednesdays. Submit them here

URBANA — Two months after a mumps outbreak was finally declared over on University of Illinois campus, there’s new viral infection going around, and it’s one that would be more likely to surface in daycare centers.

There have been more than 60 cases of the highly contagious hand, foot and mouth disease since the beginning of the semester, UI McKinley Health Center Director Dr. Robert Palinkas said.

“It’s about one or two a day,” he said Tuesday. “The rate that we’ve had them has been slowing down. We’re hoping that will continue. We think the peak has already occurred. We’re always cautions about declaring the end of something.”

Hand, foot and mouth disease is caused by the enterovirus group, with the culprit behind this outbreak most likely a virus called coxsackievirus, according to Palinkas.

It can be spread through close personal contact, through the air through coughing and sneezing and contact with contaminated objects.

One common way to pick it up is by kissing an infected person. Another way is by touching a doorknob used by an infected person, then touching eyes, nose or mouth.

Palinkas said this infection can also be spread by touching objects contaminated by an infected person who hasn’t done good hand-washing after using the bathroom.

This illness usually starts with a fever, sore throat and reduced appetite and develops into painful, blistering sores in the mouth and sometimes on the palms of the hands and soles of the feet and other areas of the body.

Palinkas said its effects on ill students have varied from some who have been isolated with more severe blisters to some with milder effects, such as a few sores, who have continued going to classes but were advised to practice good hand-washing and avoid close contact.

One student he saw was in tears over hand sores, and asked if there was a cream to treat it, Palinkas said, but “this was not the kind of thing a cream would help with.”

Rachella Thompson, communicable disease investigator for the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District, said this illness is seen frequently in day care centers but a case on campus is new.

“I’ve never had a case in a college kid,” she said.

Hand, foot and mouth disease cases have been reported recently at a handful of college campuses elsewhere in the U.S., among them Florida State University last month and University of Colorado Boulder in August.

