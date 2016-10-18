Plane diverted to Willard Airport

SAVOY — A plane was diverted to Willard Airport on Tuesday afternoon after the pilot reported smoke in the cockpit.

Savoy Fire Department spokesman Eddie Bain said firefighters were called to Willard Airport at about 5:30 p.m.

A plane headed from Chicago to Arkansas made an unscheduled stop in Savoy after a warning light came on.

“They declared a ‘condition yellow,’” Bain said. “But after the plane made an uneventful landing, they sent the firefighters back. The smoke was minimal.”

A reported 53 passengers and crew were on board the plane. Nobody was hurt.

Captain Jason Brown of the Willard Fire Department said the passengers deplaned for a few hours before resuming their trip at about 9 p.m. Tuesday.

It was the second unexpected landing the week at Willard.

According to Brown, on Sunday afternoon a Delta regional jet with 49 people on board had an electrical problem and was diverted to Willard. That plane also landed without incident.







