Polling place: Hillary in control

Every Tuesday between now and Nov. 8, we'll provide an updated snapshot of the race for president, as broken down by the number-crunchers at ELECTION ANALYTICS, a nonpartisan website developed by UI Professor Sheldon Jacobson and his students that analyzes state polling data.

— With just three weeks to go before Election Day, the race continues to be Hillary Clinton's to lose. She has maintained her sizeable lead in the Electoral College, 340-198.

— For Donald Trump to have any chance of reaching 270 EC votes, he must win all of the primary battleground states: Florida, North Carolina, Ohio, Iowa, Nevada and Arizona. At this time, he is trailing Clinton in all of them except Iowa.

— The battle for the Senate continues to be closely fought. North Carolina, Pennsylvania, New Hampshire, Nevada and Indiana are the most hotly contested races at this time. The GOP needs three of these states to retain control of the Senate (51 or better), while the Democrats need three of these states to gain control of the Senate (50 or better, since whoever wins the White House would also have the tie-breaking vote).

— At present, the GOP is leading in North Carolina, Pennsylvania and New Hampshire, while the Democrats are leading in Nevada and Indiana.

— At 7 p.m. on Oct. 24, the League of Women Voters are sponsoring the presentation "Polls, Predictions and Promises: The State of the 2016 Presidential Election" at the Champaign Public Library. Sheldon Jacobson will be presenting the status of the election based on the most up-to-date polling data. All are welcome.

FOR MORE: Visit election analytics.cs.illinois.edu