R&B artist Jason Derulo joins State Farm Center lineup

Photo by: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP Jason Derulo performs at the Teen Choice Awards at the Forum on Sunday, July 31, 2016, in Inglewood, Calif.

CHAMPAIGN — Alternative rock? Check.

Country music? Check.

A cappella? Yes, State Farm Center even has that covered for its grand reopening later this month.

And, on Monday, arena officials announced the addition of another popular genre of music, with word that R&B/hip-hop/pop star Jason Derulo will play there on Dec. 3. Tickets go on sale Friday.

The wide variety of acts — from Dierks Bentley (Oct. 27) and The 1975 (Oct. 28) to Pentatonix (Oct. 29) and Green Day (March 28) — is done by design, says Brad Swanson, assistant director of State Farm Center marketing and sales.

"The whole point of our building and the programming we bring in is to try to appeal to as many different audiences as we can," Swanson said Monday. "The charge from campus and the reason we operate is to engage the student body and the community. With that in mind, we want a really broad-based schedule that does include various genres of music."

In addition to concerts, the basketball home of the Illini will host the Harlem Globetrotters in January and the WCIA Broadway Series in the spring. More shows are expected to be unveiled in the coming weeks and months, Swanson said.

Expect at least a few more country acts.

"I would say country is probably our bread and butter," he said. "If you look at our lineup any given year, there will probably be more country shows than any other genres by itself.

"Based on where we're at and what the people around here are most tied to, it makes sense. It also helps to have WIXY, which is a really strong country station right here and they certainly help us out and give us a great outlet to promote those shows. Most people would identify country as our go-to or our main genre."

Still, Dierks Bentley's "Somewhere On A Beach" tour stop hasn't been SFC's best seller of the shows announced so far.

"There are plenty of seats left for it. That one is not going to sell out," Swanson said of the homecoming week concert, which will also feature Randy Houser, Drake White and The Big Fire.

Bentley's show is one of three over three consecutive nights, with The 1975 and The Pentatonix following it.

"None of our opening shows are going to sell out; they really weren't intended for that with a building this large," Swanson said. "There's tickets available for all three."

Depending on the setup, the newly renovated State Farm Center can accommodate as many as 9,000 fans for a concert. It drops to about 6,500 for a theater setup and 3,000 for Broadway shows.

As of Monday, the a cappella show starring five vocalists from Texas — Pentatonix — had sold more than 5,000 tickets. That's more than either of the others that opening weekend.

"For some reason, Pentatonix has really sparked people's interest," Swanson said. "That number is really strong for our market and we've still got a pretty big marketing push for that one in the next couple of weeks."