URBANA — Even though four years have passed since a Champaign woman was gunned down as an unintended target in a northwest Champaign neighborhood, witnesses recalled the events that led to her death.

Brothers Johnnie Campbell and Rajon Campbell of Champaign testified in a Champaign County courtroom Tuesday that Treshaun Jake, 23, now serving a 65-year prison sentence for murder, was the person who fired a handgun at them on July 4, 2012. Apparently intent on shooting Johnnie Campbell, Jake instead hit Desirae Austin, 20, with a single shot to the chest, killing her.

Moments later, two women testified that Anthony Meads, 24, toting a shotgun, ran to where they were giving aid to Ms. Austin and demanded to know "Where those (racial epithet) at?" before running down the street and firing that gun.

The testimony came in the retrial of Meads, whose 2013 conviction and 50-year prison sentence for the murder of Ms. Austin was overturned by the Fourth District Appellate Court last November.

Justices said prosecutor Lindsey Clark presented too much evidence about Ms. Austin that affected Meads' ability to get a fair trial, including a photo of her they saw during deliberations, video of police officers administering first aid to her, and information about her family. She had two children who are now 5 and 7.

Meads' former attorney, Jim Dedman of Urbana, had not objected to that evidence.

Clark is again prosecuting Meads, this time with Assistant State's Attorney Larry Solava, who laid out the state's case in opening statements for the five men and seven women selected Monday.

Solava told jurors they would hear that Jake fired the fatal shot but that Meads was also guilty since he was acting with Jake to tangle with the Campbell brothers when Jake fired the errant round.

"She is, in the very true sense of the word, an innocent victim. She was hit by a bullet meant for someone else," Solava said. "Despite Mr. Meads not firing the gun, he is just as legally responsible as the person who fired the gun."

Meads is now represented by Public Defender Janie Miller-Jones. Judge Tom Difanis, who heard the trials of both Jake and Meads in 2013, is hearing Meads' retrial.

The state began its case with testimony from Champaign police officers who were called to the Garden Hills subdivision about 10:30 p.m. on July 4, 2012, not long after the community fireworks display had ended at nearby Parkland College.

There were scores of people on Cruising Lane and Thornton Drive, Officer Phillip McDonald said, when he found Ms. Austin, unresponsive, in that intersection with women around her.

While trying to determine what happened, McDonald said he was approached two men, one of whom was visibly upset and wanting to know if the victim was his sister.

McDonald said he learned later that the upset man was Meads and the other man was Jake when he was called a short time later to assist two officers who had located Meads and Jake in a driveway in the 1600 block of Cruising Lane. Officer Marshall Henry also identified Meads as the man who had flagged him down to ask about the victim.

"He seemed nervous. He was worried about the person who had been shot," said Henry, who heard the sound of a shell casing being kicked as Meads walked away from him.

Seeing that casing and others, officers then had Meads, Jake and a third man get on the ground. In Meads' waistband they found a .45-caliber semi-automatic handgun. The gun was loaded and had a round in the chamber, McDonald testified.

The officers had no luck finding people willing to tell them what had happened that night but detectives located witnesses from the neighborhood in the days following the shootings.

Both Johnnie Campbell, 24, and Rajon Campbell, 27, admitted they didn't stay around to talk to police after Jake had fired a gun — first in the air, then later in their direction. They said they never saw Meads with a gun.

Johnnie Campbell explained he had argued with his then-girlfriend and that her sister, apparently upset, sought help from Antoine Anderson and Phil Myrick.

Johnnie Cambell said he went after the women when he saw Anderson and Myrick, apparently ready to fight him on the street.

"I thought there was going to be a fist fight. I ran to get Rajon," said Campbell, who said Jake and about "10 to 15 guys ... came around the corner."

Both Campbells testified they saw Jake initially put a gun on the ground then pick it up. Rajon Campbell said he saw Jake fire it in the air then heard someone yell, "Shoot at them." The brothers ran, seeking cover behind a nearby sport utility vehicle as several shots were fired. When the shooting stopped, they ran to an aunt's home on Hedge Road.

Tiffany Dishman testified she was home in the 1500 block of Thornton when she heard a commotion and came out to see Jake with his shirt off, apparently ready to fight Johnnie Campbell, who she said did not have a gun. When Jake fired in the air, she retreated to her house, then heard more shots. She came back out and saw Ms. Austin in the intersection and ran to help her.

As she was tending to her, Meads approached. She recognized him.

"He got a long black shotgun with two hands pointed towards us. He said, 'Where those ... at?' and went to the corner of Thornton and Hedge and shot," said Dishman, who said she saw Meads fire four or five rounds then never saw him again.

Asked by Clark if she had any doubt who stood over her with the shotgun, Dishman replied: "No, I don't have no doubt about it. Anthony Meads."

Gwannecia Allen said she was also in that neighborhood after the fireworks and that Ms. Austin was behind her in a crowd when Jake began firing. She said she didn't see Ms. Austin get hit but saw her on the ground and tried to help.

She also identified Meads as the man who ran up to her and Dishman holding a long gun wanting to know where the Campbells had gone. She said Meads then ran to the corner of Hedge and Thornton and fired in the air.

During the argument between Johnnie Campbell and Jake, Allen said only Jake fired.