'SNL' alum Pharoah to perform Tuesday on UI Quad

Photo by: Andy Kropa/Invision/AP Jay Pharoah is shown at the "Saturday Night Live" 40th Anniversary Special on Feb. 15, 2015, at Rockefeller Plaza in New York.

URBANA — Actor and comedian Jay Pharoah, known for his "Saturday Night Live" impressions of President Barack Obama, Ben Carson, Jay Z, Denzel Washington, Chris Rock, Kanye West, Kevin Hart and others, will headline the Homecoming Comedy Show at the University of Illinois next week.

Pharoah, who has also appeared on Comedy Central and Showtime, is scheduled to perform at 8 p.m. Tuesday on the UI Quad, just south of the Illini Union. The outdoor event is free for students with a valid ID card.

Pharoah was chosen by students who wanted to start a new tradition of a comedy show on campus, according to the Illini Union Board, which is sponsoring the event.

Pharoah joined the "SNL" cast in 2010 and quickly made his mark with his political and celebrity impressions — including Drake, Shaquille O'Neal, Eddie Murphy and Will Smith — often switching back and forth between characters in the same sketch.

He was cut from the show in August, along with cast members Taran Killam and Jon Rudnitsky.

Born Jared Antonio Farrow in Chesapeake, Va., he began imitating cartoon characters and faculty members in junior high school and appeared in comedy venues starting at age 15, according to his biographies. He's also appeared in several movies, including "Ride Along" in 2014.