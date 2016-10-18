Top of the Morning, Oct. 18, 2016

Image Gallery: Illinois Marching Band Champs 2016 » more Photo by: Heather Coit Dressed as a jester, Emma Caparoon, quietly snatches a beloved bear from a sleeping Trinity Carpenter as the color guard members set the tone for Mahomet-Seymour High School Marching Band's Dreamscapes number. The Class 3A Bulldogs brought the colorful nightmare to life, giving it a happy ending, during the 46th annual Illinois Marching Band Championships at Memorial Stadium in Champaign on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2016.

Our most-viewed photo gallery of the week (below) was Heather Coit’s collection from Saturday’s 46th Illinois Marching Band Championships at Memorial Stadium. Among the six class champions in the 42-band field: Monticello.

“One of the highlights of the year for us,” said Alison Allender, in her seventh year as Monticello’s band director. Allender and assistant director Amanda J. Allen led the 115-member band to the top spot in Class 2A.

“The kids were really excited. There were a lot of happy thoughts on the bus ride home,” Allender said.

On Friday, the Sages head to a bigger stage: the 67,000-seat Dome at America’s Center in St. Louis for the Bands of America Super Regional.

Online audience: What was trending last week at news-gazette.com, which in a seven-day period ending Sunday saw 1,086,139 pageviews:

