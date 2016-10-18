Top of the Morning, Oct. 18, 2016
Our most-viewed photo gallery of the week (below) was Heather Coit’s collection from Saturday’s 46th Illinois Marching Band Championships at Memorial Stadium. Among the six class champions in the 42-band field: Monticello.
“One of the highlights of the year for us,” said Alison Allender, in her seventh year as Monticello’s band director. Allender and assistant director Amanda J. Allen led the 115-member band to the top spot in Class 2A.
“The kids were really excited. There were a lot of happy thoughts on the bus ride home,” Allender said.
On Friday, the Sages head to a bigger stage: the 67,000-seat Dome at America’s Center in St. Louis for the Bands of America Super Regional.
Online audience: What was trending last week at news-gazette.com, which in a seven-day period ending Sunday saw 1,086,139 pageviews:
TOP NEWS STORIES
1. Champaign man’s charges include sexual assaults, torture of poodle
2. Danville man dies in motorcycle accident
3. Trio arrested after surveillance alert at Urbana home
SPORTS STORIES
1. Brown leaving position with UI basketball team
2. Lovie: ‘Are you freakin’ kidding me?’
3. Tate: Dee’s departure latest in list of letdowns
VIDEOS
1. Cubbie Conversation: Oct. 10, 2016
2. NG Prep Football Top 10: Week 8
3. Anthony Zilis’ 2016 Helmet Stickers: Week 8
PHOTO GALLERIES
1. Illinois Marching Band Champs 2016
2. On The Town: Oct 9, 2016 (Celebration Gala)
3. ‘Thats What She Said’ Rehearsal 2016
Comments
News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.