Top of the Morning, Oct. 18, 2016
Tue, 10/18/2016 - 6:00am | Jim Rossow
Illinois Marching Band Champs 2016
Photo by: Heather Coit
Dressed as a jester, Emma Caparoon, quietly snatches a beloved bear from a sleeping Trinity Carpenter as the color guard members set the tone for Mahomet-Seymour High School Marching Band's Dreamscapes number. The Class 3A Bulldogs brought the colorful nightmare to life, giving it a happy ending, during the 46th annual Illinois Marching Band Championships at Memorial Stadium in Champaign on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2016.

Our most-viewed photo gallery of the week (below) was Heather Coit’s collection from Saturday’s 46th Illinois Marching Band Championships at Memorial Stadium. Among the six class champions in the 42-band field: Monticello.

“One of the highlights of the year for us,” said Alison Allender, in her seventh year as Monticello’s band director. Allender and assistant director Amanda J. Allen led the 115-member band to the top spot in Class 2A.

“The kids were really excited. There were a lot of happy thoughts on the bus ride home,” Allender said.
On Friday, the Sages head to a bigger stage: the 67,000-seat Dome at America’s Center in St. Louis for the Bands of America Super Regional.

Online audience: What was trending last week at news-gazette.com, which in a seven-day period ending Sunday saw 1,086,139 pageviews:

TOP NEWS STORIES
1. Champaign man’s charges include sexual assaults, torture of poodle
2. Danville man dies in motorcycle accident
3. Trio arrested after surveillance alert at Urbana home

SPORTS STORIES
1. Brown leaving position with UI basketball team
2. Lovie: ‘Are you freakin’ kidding me?’
3. Tate: Dee’s departure latest in list of letdowns

VIDEOS
1. Cubbie Conversation: Oct. 10, 2016
2. NG Prep Football Top 10: Week 8
3. Anthony Zilis’ 2016 Helmet Stickers: Week 8

PHOTO GALLERIES
1. Illinois Marching Band Champs 2016
2. On The Town: Oct 9, 2016 (Celebration Gala)
3. ‘Thats What She Said’ Rehearsal 2016

