Urbana City Council unanimously approves TIF district

URBANA — A tax-increment-financing district for redevelopment projects in central Urbana was formally and unanimously approved by the city council Monday after it was given the go-ahead by council members last month.

All members of the council were present to vote except for Alderman Aaron Ammons, who voted in favor of the legislation last month. The TIF district area is drawn around streets including Oakland Avenue, North Broadway Avenue, East University Avenue, North Vine Street, East Main Street, East Green Street, South Vine Street, South Race Street, West Green Street, West Main Street, West University Avenue, Park Street and Church Street.

There was no council or audience comment this week before the vote. When the matter came up last month, a resident opposed it by saying it would take 60 years for the taxing bodies to recover.

Alderman Eric Jakobsson responded by noting how Urbana is surrounded by communities that also use TIF districts.

"We don't have a choice, really ... but we shouldn't apologize for doing this," Jakobsson said.

The city held a public hearing on the matter in July and four residents came to express support for the TIF district, according to city documents. Then Angel Johnson, pastor of Angel's Youth Center, shared concerns about the way TIF districts are structured.