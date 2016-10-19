Alleged prostitution leads to home invasion in Campustown

Photo by: The News-Gazette Tiffany Gorman, 22, of Champaign, charged Monday, Oct. 18, 2016, with felony home invasion. Image

URBANA — A man who allegedly paid for sex got more than he bargained for when his partner allegedly returned with her husband to injure him and take his possessions, police said.

Champaign police arrested the couple following a traffic violation and took both of them to the Champaign County Jail.

Tiffany Gorman, 22, who listed an address in the 900 block of North McKinley Avenue, Champaign, was charged Monday with felony home invasion. Her bond was set at $10,000. She is due back in court on Dec. 6.

Kejuan Dominique McFarland, 18, who listed the same address, was charged Monday with felony home invasion and parole revocation. McFarland's bond was set at $100,000. He is due back in court on Dec. 6.

According to a police report, a man contacted Gorman by responding to an ad on the online-classifieds site Backpage.com.

Police said early Sunday evening, Gorman came to the man's apartment in the 0-100 block of East Daniel Street, Champaign, where the two of them agreed to have sex, although the victim did not agree to Gorman's original price.

The report said Gorman left, then returned with McFarland, whom police said was her husband. Brandishing a BB gun, he kicked in the victim's door, and the couple rushed into the apartment.

Police said McFarland "pistol whipped" the man, giving him a gash in the head. He took a laptop computer, a cellphone and some marijuana, then left with Gorman. After the victim ran out to flag down a police officer, police found a piece of the broken BB gun on the victim's bed.

Police soon stopped the couple's vehicle for a traffic violation. Inside the vehicle were the laptop computer, the rest of the BB gun and some marijuana. While the cellphone was not in the vehicle, it was dropped on the ground in the area and a witness picked it up.