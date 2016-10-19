Case management program replaces closed Salvation Army shelter

The head of the Salvation Army of Champaign County said a new approach to assisting the homeless has been successful after the agency was forced to close its mens shelter in March of this year.



The Stepping Stone Homeless Services, which launched only five weeks after the mens shelter closed, assists those who are homeless or near-homeless and who want to better their situation.



Salvation Army Major Tom McDowell said the new approach includes women and families, not just men like in the past. The program also provides temporary housing in extended stay hotels in the county, instead of at the Salvation Army facility on Market Street.



McDowell said so far, eight families made up of 21 people have been helped through the new program. He said the goal of the agency is to provide shelter for the homeless, not operate a shelter.

McDowell said case managers work with those in need to find jobs, manage income and savings and find housing. He said the $360,000 annual cost for the old mens shelter program was mainly due to personnel, while the new approach has a $43,000 annual budget. However, McDowell said that funding only allows the agency to serve two families at a time. So any donations toward the program will help serve more people at once.