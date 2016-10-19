Champaign council unanimously OKs zoning rules update

CHAMPAIGN — Decades-old zoning regulations are getting a face-lift after the Champaign City Council voted unanimously Tuesday to revise them.

Calling this the first big part of the Zone Champaign project, city associate planner Ben Leroy said the goal is to "capture what's good about our community and update it to the 21st century." The change takes the city's central business commercial zoning district and splits it into three: Central Business Urban Fringe, Central Business Downtown and Central Business Campustown. These accompany the multifamily/university residential zone. A map of the districts can be found at zonechampaign.com/map/.

The council also passed new building height requirements and aesthetic regulations and eliminated parking requirements for the zones. The maximum height for buildings in the Central Business Urban Fringe district will be 85 feet, 115 feet for Central Business Downtown, 175 feet for Central Business Campustown and 75 feet for Multifamily University. There were no commercial maximum height requirements before this.

Leroy said these regulations will work because the Floor Area Ratio regulation is being eliminated. That method is used to determine the total amount of a building's usable floor area and the total area of the lot that building is on.

"I found that, even with the height limit, we're allowing for more building square footage than if we used Floor Area Ratio," Leroy said.

The aesthetic regulations will only apply to the Multifamily University district. Leroy said they are "light design requirements about the fundamental characteristics of urban form," so buildings can avoid appearing hostile. They include requiring at least two materials used in building construction — even if it's the same material in different colors — and having at least one of a building's entrances facing the street. In addition, it requires exterior walls that face the street and are 75 feet or longer to be decorated with some kind of wall offsets, projections, recesses, columns, bay windows or balconies.

"A lot of what we're proposing is informed by what we see 80 percent of the building community doing already," Leroy said about the design requirements.

The elimination of parking requirements comes about a year after it was applied to Campustown apartments.

"We found that the buildings aren't doing any extra parking," Leroy said about the Campustown response. "As a result, there's cheaper rent, and the buildings have more of a neighborhood feel instead of being like warehouses for cars."

Leroy said public input on the revisions was gathered in a few different forms. There was a working group of professional plan commissioners, local architects, real-estate agents and developers. A community-wide survey that Leroy said got a couple hundred responses was conducted during the first half of 2015 to uncover public preferences in building designs. There was also a presentation for those who would be affected by the changes, as well as updates sent through the mail.

The council passed the measure quickly and without comment from residents or council members. Mayor Deborah Feinen attributed that to the staff's amount of work and attention to detail.

"The fact that there's nobody here to comment on this tonight is not a reflection of lack of interest but of staff working hard to get everyone to understand city goals," she said.