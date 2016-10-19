Danville High teacher right in tune

Photo by: The News-Gazette Ted Houpt

DANVILLE — It's 12:45 p.m. Monday, and a group of freshmen take their seats in Ted Houpt's sixth-hour honors world history class at Danville High School.

Music is playing in the background. On Monday, it was "Angelina" by Australian guitarist Tommy Emmanuel. On other days, it's been James Brown, the Beatles, even Luciano Pavarotti.

"I always have an artist of the day," said Houpt, a 28-year teaching veteran, who begins each class by sharing something about the performer's background or style.

The music stimulates students' brain, he said. And changing it up encourages them to expand their play list.

"It's kind of a metaphor for the class," Houpt said. "When they leave, I want them to broaden their horizons, whether it's going out and listening to music that they haven't listened to before, sitting at a different table at lunch and talking to people they haven't talked to or thinking about things they haven't thought about."

That's just one example of Houpt's innovative teaching style, which has earned him an Award of Excellence from the Illinois State Board of Education and the distinction of being one of 10 finalists for 2017 Illinois Teacher of the Year. The finalists were chosen from among 253 nominees.

The winner will be announced at the board's "Those Who Excel" banquet in Normal on Saturday.

But Houpt is already a winner in their book, say Danville administrators and students.

His lessons go far beyond rote memorization and draw upon students' critical-thinking skills and imagination, said Superintendent Alicia Geddis.

"When you talk to the students, so many of them say, 'He stimulates thinking' or 'He made me think about ...'" Geddis said. "They appreciate having the ability to have an open dialogue about a variety of topics ... and being able to come to their own conclusions."

"On a scale of 1 to 10, he's a 50," freshman D.J. Boyd said, adding Houpt has a way of making what could be a dull subject interesting and meaningful.

"Normally, I'd be like, what does this have to do with me? But he connects what you're learning to everyday life," Boyd said. "Like when we were talking about Nelson Mandela, he shows us the things Mandela dealt with are still going on in the world today, and he asks us, 'What are you going to do about it?'"

'A caring adult'

Houpt, 52, is a lifelong Danville resident and the youngest of nine children.

"Most of them were really good students. I wasn't one them," admitted Houpt, who described his younger self as an average student and not terribly motivated.

"I know what it's like to be in the back of the room and disengaged," continued Houpt, who preferred shooting hoops to hitting the books and whose idea of class participation was singing and doing impressions of various cartoon characters. "I think that's given me a little insight into the students who aren't really interested in school."

The one subject Houpt did enjoy: History. His interest was sparked at a young age, perhaps on a family vacation to Washington, D.C., the Antietam battlefield and Thomas Jefferson's home, Monticello.

After graduating from Danville High in 1982, he majored in history education at Winthrop University in Rock Hill, S.C. Then Houpt — who later earned a master's degree in education administration from Eastern Illinois University — returned to his hometown and joined the social studies department of his alma mater.

Today, he teaches world history and modern world issues, a class that combines current events and pop culture which he helped design.

His impact extends far beyond his classroom walls, Principal Kim Norton pointed out.

"He takes an active role in our Building Leadership Team, serves as the boys' varsity basketball head coach and a mentor to new teachers, and he's trusted by many students that need the support of a caring adult," she said.

'Lifelong learners'

Students said Houpt is approachable and he makes history approachable by helping them make personal connections to it.

"When you come to class, it's not like you sit down and take notes," said freshman Brianna Musson Bryant. "We have real discussions and get to put in our opinions."

"We do a lot of projects that make learning fun," classmate Gabrielle Springer added, pointing to the presentations on medieval life that she and her classmates have been giving this week. Students broke into groups, then chose their topic and how they wanted to present it.

One group made a short film about becoming a knight, while others made models of castles, gothic cathedrals and medieval manors. One student designed a large, gray castle with four turrets out of cake and fondant icing.

"They can get all the facts in the world from Google, but it does no good if they're not interested," said Houpt, whose activities are also designed to engage the historical imagination of students, ask questions and analyze documents in a critical way.

"If you can spark their curiosity and interest in the world in which they live, you get lifelong learners, and they will continue to explore and ask those questions," he said.

"I also allow them to be full participants in class," Houpt continued. "I already know what I think. It's fun for me to hear their thoughts, and I feel like I'm still growing, and we have some really smart, interesting kids."