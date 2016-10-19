The Health Reporter Is In: Oct. 19, 2016

Photo by: John Dixon/The News-Gazette The medicine collection box at the Champaign Police Dept. - photographed on Tuesday Oct. 18, 2016.

Q: Are there any medicines that are OK to throw in the garbage or flush if you want to get rid of them?

A: Flushing drugs down the drain or toilet or throwing them in the trash are both discouraged, but I was surprised to find the Food and Drug Administration does have a list of drugs it says are so dangerous to have around after they’re no longer needed that it’s OK to flush them if that’s the only possible way to get rid of them quickly enough to avoid potentially hurting someone.

Illinois American Water Co. and the Environmental Protection Agency both ask everyone to seek out authorized drop-off sites or a drug take-back event for unwanted drugs as the first and safest way to dispose of unwanted medications.

Champaign, Urbana and University of Illinois police, for example, all have permanent collection boxes for unwanted drugs and disposal is free. Urbana’s collection box was temporarily full as of Tuesday, according to that police department. If you plan to bring medications there soon, call ahead.

Some drugstores are also authorized collection sites. Walgreens this past August set up drug take-back kiosks that are also free to use at 45 stores in Illinois, among them one of its stores in Champaign at 1713 W. Springfield Ave.

If you can’t get to a drop-off site or take-back event and must dispose of medication in the garbage, this is the advised method: Take the drugs out of their original containers, mix them with some undesirable substance such as cat litter or used coffee grounds and put them in a container with a lid or in a sealed bag before you toss it. And for your own safety, remove or conceal any personal information on prescription bottles by covering it with a permanent marker or scratching it off.

The water company endorses drugs taken back to safe disposal sites because the drugs are incinerated — keeping them out of water supplies and landfills and out of the hands of unintended users, its spokeswoman Karen Cotton said.

The FDA’s list of potential drugs for flushing, again, that’s IF they can’t be disposed of quickly through a safe medicine disposal site, are a small number of drugs that can be very harmful or fatal in just one dose if someone other than the intended prescription user takes them.

The list, updated this past April, includes: Abstral, Actiq, Avinza, Belbucca, Buprenorphine Hydrochloride, Burtrans, Datrana, Demerol, Diastat/Diastat Acudial, Diaudid, Dolophine Hydrochloride, Duragesid patch, Embeda, Exalgo, Fentora, Hysingla, Kadian, Methadone Hydrochloride, Methadose, Morphabond, Morphine Sulfate, MS Contin, Nucynta ER, Onsolis, Opanta, Oxecta, Oxycodone Hydrochloride, Oxycontin, Percocet, Percodan, Suboxone, Targiniq, Xartemis XR, Xtampza ER, Xyrem, Zohydro ER and Zubsolv.

Several of these may be on your medicine shelf in their generic forms, though. See this link for more information: http://bit.ly/2ekwJwe

See this one to find an authorized drug collection site by zip code: http://bit.ly/2cICP8z