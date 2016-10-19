High School Confidential: Week 6

Image Gallery: News-Gazette high school correspondents » more Photo by: Holly Hart Many of our high school correspondents gathered at The News-Gazette in late August. Others came in later for studio portraits. Other Related Content Top of the Morning, Oct. 19, 2016

On Wednesdays throughout the school year, area students will fill us in on what's happening at their high schools:

ALAH

Students are gathering their paint brushes, paper and scissors for the new Art Club, sponsored by high school art teacher Marylisa Renfro. The club allows students who have trouble fitting art into their schedule to participate in group and personal projects. First up: an ombre paper mural. Also, three students who attended the ILMEA District 5 auditions were selected to participate in the festival in November: Anna Tynan, Mary Huffman and Walker Baggiani.

— Mary Huffman

Arcola

Arcola's band and choir students went to Effingham to audition for ILMEA (Illinois Music Education Association). Margaret Fulton and Jennifer Thompson were selected to sing in the ILMEA District Choir. Also, Samuel Dickinson and Myles Bott were chosen to play in the District Concert Band. Additionally, Hannah Warfel will play in the orchestra.

— Claire Miller

Armstrong

In honor of National Disability Awareness month, the National Honor Society hung a poster in the cafeteria to display alternate word choices other than "retarded." The result: it made students think about the words they use everyday and how they could be hurting others.

— Holley Hambleton

Bement

The space-themed homecoming backdrop was crafted by Natalie Glennon, a junior and budding artist. The backdrop took her 20 hours to create. "Creating it wasn't that hard, but the deadline was hard," she said. "Painting something up close and then looking at it from a distance makes it look a lot different." Glennon has been doing art since elementary school and wants to eventually change her focus to digital arts.

—Zac Wright

Bismarck-Henning

Celebrating its 50th reunion, the Class of 1966 was honored as homecoming parade Grand Marshal and introduced at the football game. They were also taken on a tour of the high school and even found time to pose next to the car from the winning sophomore float.

— Jeanna Russell

Centennial

From Oct. 12-26, Centennial's Dance Marathon is offering a chance to win a basket of baked goods by randomly selecting followers of the event on four social media platforms: Twitter (@chs_d_marathon), Instagram (chsdancemarathon), Snapchat (chsdancemarat) and Facebook (Centennial Dance Marathon).

— Aryssa Harris

Cerro Gordo

Cerro Gordo-Bement's Real Men Wear Pink game was Friday. Both schools hosted fundraisers and sold T-shirts leading up to the game. T-shirts were sold for "Team Jane" in honor of a Cerro Gordo parent and teacher who is battling breast cancer. At the game, each football coach and team member handed her a rose with her son (a player) and her husband (a coach) presenting last.

— Emma Tuttle

Chrisman

The volleyball team held its Pink Night — the program's annual game devoted to Breast Cancer Awareness — against Oakwood. The team decorated the gymnasium in pink streamers and held a bake sale throughout the school day and match. Proceeds ($130) were donated to the cure effort. "I think it's a great cause and it can make a difference if we support the awareness," Chrisman coach Katy Agney said. "I love how supportive the girls are, and they always get pumped up for the big event, too. It makes for a good, fun night." Pictured: Haley Hoult (left) and Chantel Switzer.

— Briar Napier

Danville

More than 400 students attended a Historically Black Colleges and Universities College Fair at the school, put on by Katasha Butler and Demarko Wright and in partnership with the Diversity and Inclusion Committee at VA Illiana Health Care System. Kids from across the region experienced HBCU lifestyle, culture and academic options. Pictured: Roy Butler-Staple, Katasha Butler and Dominique Davis.

— Roy Butler Staple

DeLand-Weldon

On Saturday, the high school's varsity volleyball team took in action on a much bigger stage: at Huff Hall for the UI's win against Northwestern. Pictured: Erika Smith, Kaitlyn Marsh, Madison Levitt, Chole Melvin, Haley Reynolds, Emilee Fenton and Hannah Cunningham.

— Erika Smith

Fisher

The school put on an assembly to recognize academic achievement as awards were given to sophomores, juniors and seniors with a cumulative 3.5 grade-point average or higher.

— Hannah Hires

Georgetown-Ridge Farm

Each year, students take the Partnership for Assessment of Readiness for College and Careers test (PARCC). Students who excelled on the tests last year — more than 30 — took a trip on Oct. 1 to Holiday World in Santa Claus, Ind.

— Mary Key

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley

Auditions for this year's Variety Show took place Oct. 12, which featured students singing, performing skits and playing a musical instrument. This year's show is Nov. 4.

— Jessalyn Davis

Heritage

On Oct. 13, the pep band made its first appearance of the year at a varsity volleyball match. The junior high band was invited to play to see what high school band is like. Senior Lucas Charles, unable to do band this year, joined the group for the premier performance. Senior Abigail Stites played set and freshman Janelle Beisswanger stood on the floor and played xylophone.

— Sofie Schwink

Judah Christian

On Wednesday, students were allowed to be out of dress code for the last day of first quarter. There was no school on Thursday and Friday. Sophomore Regan Bollant said, "I loved the long weekend and it was much needed after the first quarter. Don't get me wrong — I love my school but it's so good to get a break to relax."

— Allison Conway

LeRoy

The high school's L.E.A.D. program — a group of senior role models — ran a Development Day for the junior high. Consisting of activities and workshop, the focus of the assembly was to build team skills, overall communication, break down social cliques, and help junior high students to be involved in their community. Also, LeRoy's Student Interest Committee made a pitch at the school board meeting to open campus for lunch and free periods. The policy is now under consideration.

— Manuel A. Hernandez-Estrada Jr.

Mahomet-Seymour

Local photographer Heather Wanniger, of Sweet Lemonade Photography, lent her expertise to the Retro Yearbook Staff. Assisting the yearbook staff once a week for a month, Wanniger taught the significance of aperture, ISO and shutter speed when taking photos. Eventually, the yearbook staff went outside to practice what they had learned with Wanniger present to make corrections as needed.

— Maddy Gates

Monticello

Two valued teachers — Mike Kietzman (left) and Chris Townsend (right) — are retiring at school year's end. Kietzman teaches science and coaches the Worldwide Youth in Science and Engineering team. Townsend teaches business and is a golf coach, with the Sages winning a sectional title and finishing fourth in state to send him out in style.

— Jarron Roy

Oakwood

It was a weekend to remember for the high school's athletic program. The football team beat Georgetown-Ridge Farm, the volleyball team reached the finals of the county tournament and the boys' soccer team won a regional title. Just what the Comets needed with finals on the way.

— Brooke Mercer

Paxton-Buckley-Loda

Senior Cameron Bradshaw and junior Dominic Amore were voted September's Artists of the Month for their collaboration on a 2D piece inspired by Phil Hansen. Their work is on display in the library.

— Elisabeth Miller

Salt Fork

Salt Fork has started encouraging students to donate toward care packages for alumni currently serving in the military. Donations will also be a part of the class cup competition to see who can give the most. Also, the Oakwood/Salt Fork Soccer co-op made history with its first regional title by defeating St. Thomas More in a penalty shootout.

— Dawson LaBaw

Schlarman

Attorney James Mulvaney spoke to the senior class about ethics in law. He said he enjoyed the questions asked and stressed the importance of developing an ethical base going forward.

— Mathias Miles

St. Joseph-Ogden

On Thursday, SJ-O's journalism students visited The New-Gazette office and printing facility as well as the Illini Media building. "I liked getting to see how the newspapers were printed and the step-by-step process they take everyday to create the newspaper," senior Lexie Dickey said. Added freshman Lucas Downing, who is interested in sports writing: "My favorite part was hanging out with all of the kids in the class and getting to learn about future careers."

— Zea Maroon

St. Thomas More

On Wednesday, the senior class went to St. John's Catholic Newman Center at the UI for its annual retreat. The Sabers spent the day discussing their approach to their future, listening to UI students and competing in a scavenger hunt. Said Eliza Kramer: "It was good for the class partly because I think basically all of us are on stress level 1,000,000. So just to get away for a day was really nice. But more than that, it's nice to have times to like that to realize how much I'm going to miss my classmates." Pictured: Kevin Hinders surrounded by, clockwise, Adam Zasada, Isaiah Bobo, Cam Hieser and Abbey Tierney.

— Emily Roth

Tuscola

As part of last week's Tuscola Rotary meeting, the school district's Director of Technology, Shannon Smith, used a Breakout EDU box — meant to promote teamwork and deep thinking — to show how grant money had been spent. When completed successfully, participants received slips of paper reading "We Broke Out!" At Rotary, every group completed the Breakout Challenge in the allotted time.

— Ashley Mattingly

Uni High

Next week, Uni is having a mock election in conjunction with the League of Women Voters. Also, the presidential campaigns have been a topic for the Current Events Club, led by Nora Benmamoun. The club has discussed racial tension in America in the context of the candidates' perspectives on this issue. Said Raya Gandhi: "It's interesting to hear different people's perspectives."

— Sankhya Hirani

Unity

At Saturday's meet in Peoria, the girls' cross-country team wore pink ribbons in their hair to support awareness for breast cancer.

— Leah Gateley

Urbana

On Thursday, a mock presidential election will take place in the commons. Urbana is one of 11 Champaign County high schools to give the students the experience of voting this week.

— Shelbert Nance

Villa Grove

Using the motto "Her fight is now all of ours," Villa Grove purchased pink "Winning is everything" T-shirts to go toward a $4,000 donation to Mills Breast Cancer Institute.

"Her fight" refers to DeDe Eversole, who fought breast cancer for years until her passing in June. Her daughter, junior Breleigh Eversole, gave a speech regarding how many are impacted by the disease and how much the support of communities helps. Villa Grove also honored two faculty members — survivor Jennifer Bender and Ann Hudson, who is currently in her battle. Para professional Monica Nieto donated 12 inches of her hair for a wig.

— Karlee Reardon

Westville

Westville's Art Club elected officers for the 2016-2017 school year: Allison Woods (president), Felicity Rickgauer (vice president), Maggie Quick (secretary), Lorraine Weller (treasurer) and Riley Kinney (historian).

— Joshua Crowl