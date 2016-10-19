Retrial of Champaign man winding down

URBANA — Prosecutors wrapped up their case Wednesday against a Champaign man accused of participating in the murder of a bystander in a northwest Champaign subdivision four years ago.

Public Defender Janie Miller-Jones also rested her case, calling no witnesses on behalf of Anthony Meads to shed additional light on what happened July 4, 2012, when Desirae Austin was fatally shot in the Garden Hills neighborhood.

Meads, 24, told Judge Tom Difanis he did not want to testify, as is his right. Difanis set closing arguments for Thursday morning.

Assistant state’s attorneys Lindsey Clark and Larry Solava called 14 witnesses to support their contention that Meads was present and acting with Treshaun Jake, 23, who intended to shoot Champaign brothers Johnnie and Rajon Campbell when instead, Jake fired the shot that killed the 20-year-old mother of two.

Jake is currently serving a 65-year prison sentence for Ms. Austin’s murder.

Although Meads did not fire the fatal shot, witnesses said he fired a shotgun after Ms. Austin was felled and was later found to have the handgun from which the fatal round was fired.

The trial is the second for Meads, who was convicted in 2013 of Ms. Austin’s murder under the “felony murder” theory that he was legally responsible for Jake’s actions. However, in November, the Fourth District Appellate Court ruled that the first jury heard too much prejudicial evidence that kept Meads from getting a fair trial.

The state’s final witness was Champaign police detective Robb Morris, who interviewed Meads within hours of the shooting and again about six weeks later.

Morris said Meads told him that on the night of the shooting “tensions were running high between the Gangster Disciples and the Black P. Stones.”

“The Gangster Disciples were on Cruising and Thornton and during a disagreement, gunshots were exchanged. The Gangster Disciples pushed the P. Stones to the west toward Mattis (Avenue),” Morris recounted.

Meads and Jake were affiliated with the Gangster Disciples, the detective said.

Meads told Morris that a shotgun-toting member of the Black P. Stones approached him in the yard of a friend in the 1600 block of Cruising were he had been “posted.” Using a tree branch, Meads got the man to drop the shotgun then put it in the trunk of his car, he told Morris. Police found it there later.

“He claimed he did not fire a weapon that night,” Morris said of Meads.

The detective said Meads further told him that a .45-caliber handgun — the same one that fired the shot that killed Ms. Austin — found on him later was one that he had found in the street following the exchange of gunfire between the rival gangs.

Contrary to the testimony of other witnesses, Meads said he did not fire the shotgun, Morris said. And Meads never told police that Jake had fired any gun.

Morris said of the 42 interviews police conducted into Ms. Austin’s death, Meads was the only one who told them that rival gangs were at work that night.

Much of Wednesday morning’s testimony centered on the dozens of pieces of evidence that Champaign police crime scene technicians Russell Beck and Art Miller picked up on Cruising Lane.

Those included 30 spent shell casings from three different handguns; two spent casings from a 12-gauge shotgun that witnesses said Meads was carrying; the shotgun, which was found in the trunk of Meads’ car in the 1600 block of Cruising Lane; a live round from a 9 mm handgun; and a .45-caliber semiautomatic handgun that police found in Meads’ waistband when he was in the driveway of the home on Cruising where the majority of the spent shell casings were found.

While the evidence suggested several shots were fired from at least four weapons, witnesses testified that Jake fired only the .45-caliber handgun and Meads fired the shotgun.

State crime lab weapons analyst Vickie Reels told the jury that the .40-caliber casings all came from the same gun, that the 9 mm casings came from the same gun, the .45-caliber casings came from the same gun and that the shotgun casings came from the same gun.

However, she had only the .45-caliber handgun found on Meads and the shotgun from the car trunk to compare the casings to. Police never recovered a .40-caliber or a 9 mm handgun.

On cross-examination by Miller-Jones, Reels said there was no way to tell when any of the shots had been fired.

