Teacher of the Week: Casey Crowhurst

Photo by: Rick Danzl/The News-Gazette Monticello High School English teacher Casey Crowhurst is shown in his classroom this week at the school in Monticello.

TODAY: Meet Casey Crowhurst, an English teacher at Monticello High School who says that while it may be his "red beard" that makes him stand out as a teacher at his school, it's the "sustained support our school system receives from the Monticello community" that makes his district unique.

Favorite tactic for getting students to pay attention? A well-timed and perfectly delivered joke.

Three items you have on your desk? William SAGEspeare (my Bard action figure), a picture of my beautiful wife and a large can of Lysol.

Teaching supply you can't live without? MacBook.

Funniest question a student has ever asked you? "Why is your hair a different color than your beard?"

Favorite hobby? I strive to be a better gardener.

Tell me about a lesson plan you're most proud of ... I'm proud of any lesson plan that gives students choice in their own learning.

Subject/topic you enjoy teaching the most? I always look forward to teaching our poetry unit. Seeing students understand the depth and meaning of poetry never fails to reinvigorate my passion for education.

What's the best part of your job? What's the most difficult part? There's no question that the best part of teaching is interacting with students on a daily basis. I wouldn't trade that for anything. The most difficult part of being a teacher is missing a day of class.

Social media you use most often? Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Snapchat. In that order. Follow me: @MrCrowhurst.

If you could visit any country in the world, where would you go? Australia.

Latest you've stayed at school working? Once I stayed until 9 p.m. grading essays, but I really try to spend evenings with my wife and cat.

What does your morning routine look like? Wake up, choose an outfit, shower, get dressed, grab a breakfast bar and my lunch for the day, head to school, attempt to grade, co-worker walks into my room, discuss life with them, go into hallway and chat with my hallway crew (WASH WING), then the bell rings for first hour and it's go time.

What's the best day of the week? Nothing beats Fridays in the fall. #GoSages.

My favorite song is ... "Thinkin' Bout You" by Frank Ocean.

If I weren't a teacher, I would be ... Unemployed trying to sell my nonexistent novel.

I'm always texting ... My dad and brother about how bad the Bears are this year.

If I could get free tickets to a concert it would be to see ... Outkast reunited.

My favorite local restaurant is ... 3Ravens, of course.

One item on my bucket list is ... Go to a Super Bowl. Preferably one that crowns the Bears world champs.