Tonight's debate: Advice from an expert

Photo by: The News-Gazette Brian Gaines, University of Illinois professor of political science and elections expert.

With the third and final presidential debate just hours away (8 p.m., WDWS 1400-AM), we asked UI elections expert BRIAN GAINES what advice he'd give the candidates.

FOR DONALD TRUMP

1 As prominent Republicans scrambled to disown their party's candidate, Trump characteristically reacted with venom. Firing in all directions at this late stage is unwise. Trump should spend all of his precious time discussing Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump, not Paul Ryan, Bill Clinton, Barack Obama ...

2 The topics should suit him well. On immigration, he should precisely quote, and carefully explain, why newly leaked transcripts of Clinton's speeches outlining her "dream" of open borders should spook those worried about security. As she promises to tweak Obamacare, and boasts that experts prefer her economic plan, he should return to the simple theme of "Are you safer, more secure and better off than you were eight years ago?"

3 With any other Republican atop the ticket, Clinton would be facing more scrutiny over the stream of emails — that she tried hard to bury — revealing close ties between her family foundation and the State Department. Threatening her with jail was dramatic but skipped the all-important indictment — that she never keeps promises and has put her own interests ahead of her nation's time and again.

FOR HILLARY CLINTON

1 Since the hair-raising video footage (somehow missed by Ted Cruz's opposition research team) emerged, Democrats have been gleeful at the prospects of a Trump slump affecting down-ballot Republicans. Alleging that the boor of 2005 (when Trump was still a registered Democrat, and indeed, a donor to Clinton's Senate campaign) somehow reflects the soul of the GOP is tempting, and might even work. But Clinton should avoid overreach, letting Obama and hundreds of other co-partisans connect those dots instead.

2 Clinton was frequently wooden and just plain bad at campaign events through the primary season. Her general-election performance has been better, and she's kept her cool and stayed on script in the two prior debates. More of the same will probably serve to run out the clock. She need not swing for the fences or even respond, much, to his charges.

3 Trump was easily thrown off course in the first debate. Clinton will probably taunt him with quotations from nervous Republicans, putting as much distance as possible between themselves and their standard bearer. He might well bite, so why not set the trap?