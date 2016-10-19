Top of the Morning, Oct. 19, 2016

Photo by: Provided Monica Nieto before her haircut. Image

The News-Gazette is fortunate to have a batch of motivated high school students writing for us each Wednesday. Today, Villa Grove senior Karlee Reardon tells of an inspirational assembly that played out in the gym last week (High School Confidential, B-5), including how a teacher's aide stepped forward for a mighty good cause. Here's more:

Monica Nieto didn't need much encouragement to have 12 inches of her flowing hair chopped off for a wig to be delivered to a cancer patient. Even if it risked her relationship with her husband, Gilbert.

"He likes long hair," Nieto said. "But when he found out what I was doing, he was more than OK with it."

Nieto, a 45-year-old paraprofessional who works with second-graders in Villa Grove, knows firsthand of cancer's painful punch. Her mother is battling the disease.

So when a student told her of Friday's assembly, Monica said, "I wish there was a way I could help."

Well ...

In a crowded gym, a stylist and her scissors gave Monica her first haircut "in a long time."

Afterward, "everyone — second-graders, third-graders, high school kids — came up to me saying, 'Mrs. Nieto, you look so nice.'" she said. "That was a nice feeling."

It'll feel even better in a few weeks.

"I come from a family with a lot of hair," she said. "I'm hoping mine grows back really quick."