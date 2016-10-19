UI vice chancellor for student affairs retiring in May

Photo by: Rick Danzl/The News-Gazette Renee Romano, vice chancellor for student affairs at the University of Illinois, speaks during a press conference in 2014 at Champaign police headquarters.

URBANA — The student affairs administrator who served during the controversial departure of Chief Illiniwek and worked for five University of Illinois chancellors plans to step down next spring.

After more than a decade on the job, Renee Romano said she will retire in May, the same month she turns 62, to spend more time with her family. She announced her decision to colleagues in an email Friday.

"It's time for me," Romano said Tuesday. "I always thought I would retire at 62. And I'm going to be a grandmother any minute. My daughter is actually due today."

She and her husband, who is already retired, plan to move to Colorado to be with their daughter and her family.

Romano said the university is in "good shape" with the recent appointment of Chancellor Robert Jones, saying he is "wonderful to work with" and has a strong commitment to students.

As vice chancellor, Romano put an emphasis on diversity and "creating an inclusive environment on campus. I think we've made some progress," she said.

The campus revamped the former "six-pack" student housing complex into the new Ikenberry Commons, building three new residence halls: Nugent Hall, named after disability pioneer Tim Nugent; Bousfield Hall, named for the UI's first African-American graduate; and Wassaja Hall, in honor of the UI's first Native American graduate.

Her office also expanded counseling services and revamped some student governance structures.

Romano was hired by former Chancellor Richard Herman in 2006, who stepped down three years later following the Category I admissions scandal. He was followed by Robert Easter (interim), Phyllis Wise, Barbara Wilson (another interim) and now Jones.

She arrived the year before UI trustees voted to retire Chief Illiniwek. For the next few years, pro-Chief students organized a "Last Dance" for the Chief at the Assembly Hall and in 2010 accused Herman and Romano of stifling their free-speech rights by discouraging the group from using the hall on popular weekends.

Romano said at the time she was trying to avoid extra stress on police on homecoming and UI Foundation weekends, but emails showed her strategizing with other student affairs staff about how to respond. In the end, the event was held and drew 1,800 people.

Romano said the Chief issue was "very complicated" and "very difficult."

"You really can never please anyone. The pro-Chief people aren't happy with anything you do, and the people who are not pro-Chief are not happy with anything you do. It's really difficult as an administrator to try to maintain a balance and try not to let it sort of permeate many other things," she said.

More recently, Romano received some criticism for an email she sent out to the campus following police shootings in Oklahoma and Charlotte, N.C., where two black men were killed.

The "Message Regarding Recent National Incidents," which was also signed by Associate Chancellor for Diversity Assata Zerai, mentioned two local rallies in response to the incidents, one organized by a campus sorority and one by the local chapter of Black Lives Matter.

It said that administrators were "grieving with the families of those killed recently in Tulsa and Charlotte and with the communities now left to pick up the pieces in the aftermath."

"With our students and our campus, we share in the sadness, frustration and anger at another round of encounters that end with the deaths of African-Americans and community unrest that leads to even more tragedy."

It continued, "Campus leadership and our UI Police Department are working with Champaign County Coalition to build strong and positive relationships among community members, the university, law enforcement and others to create an environment where we address problems and concerns in peaceful, productive and safe ways."

Romano said she didn't think that mentioning the rallies would be interpreted as "anti-police."

"I kept looking at the email thinking, what did I say? I think it's just the implication, what people read into it," she said.

"I'm not anti-police. I rely very heavily on the police and work very closely with the police, and I think they're incredible to work with. But somehow it's sad that the Black Lives Matter movement seems to mean so many other things to some people.

"I was just trying to be supportive of the students," Romano said. "I spoke to all my colleagues, my police colleagues, and reiterated to them that I'm not anti-police."

She said it's a "tough job" but also "extremely fulfilling," adding she always tried to put students first.

A native of central Illinois, Romano earned her bachelor's degree in art and a master's degree in higher education from Southern Illinois University and completed her doctorate in higher education at Iowa State University.

Before joining the UI, she worked in student affairs at the University of Northern Iowa, the University of New Hampshire and Hollins University in Roanoke, Va.

Overall, Romano said she feels "really good about this institution. It's a great place."