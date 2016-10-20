Area history, Oct. 20, 2016

Today is Thursday, Oct. 20, 2016. Here are news reports from this date 100, 50 and 15 years ago:

In 1916, Alderman John C. Kennedy of Chicago, one of the most widely known Socialists in Chicago, will visit the Twin Cities Saturday and Sunday to speak at a number of events. For two years, he has been an instructor in economics at the University of Chicago and has investigated social conditions in the stockyards.

In 1966, Champaign police revealed that "glue-sniffing" was involved in a three-day-long party during which more than $200 damage was done to an apartment at 402 E. Green St. Detective Lt. Dave Gentille said that 53 empty tubes that had contained glue were found in the apartment.

In 2001, contaminated soil on the Rantoul Township High School campus will be removed before the school can begin its renovation project, school Supt. Jerry Zachary said. About 2,200 tons of soil has to be hauled away. It will cost the school about $135,000, but it will be reimbursed by the state.