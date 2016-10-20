Burglary charges for three Urbana teens

Other Related Content Paralympian 'relieved and very thankful' after diary recovered

URBANA — Three Urbana teens have been charged in juvenile court with two residential burglaries in that city, but police believe they may have been involved with others throughout Champaign-Urbana in the last three months.

A release from Urbana police said the teens, ages 17, 16 and 14, were found outside their home in north Urbana Tuesday evening by Urbana patrol officers.

One of those boys matched the description from a burglary that occurred Monday at the home of Paralympian Megan Blunk. During that burglary, an eyewitness saw suspects running from the house and was able to give police a detailed description.

Police ultimately searched a home in the 1100 block of West Hill and found nearly 100 items that had been stolen in at least eight burglaries in Champaign and Urbana since late July, mostly during daylight hours. They included iPods, computers, cell phones and ammunition. Police are still matching up the stolen items with specific burglaries.

“We’re not even done going through all the property we have,” said Urbana Police Sgt. Harley Rutledge.

So far, two of the teens have been charged with residential burglaries on Sept. 23 on North Busey Avenue and Blunk's home on Monday; the 16-year-old was charged with a residential burglary in the 700 block of North Broadway Avenue on Oct. 14. That teen was also charged with possession of firearm ammunition. In the North Busey burglary, prosecutors allege that the 14-year-old stole two musical instruments valued in excess of $10,000.

At detention hearings on Wednesday, Judge Tom Difanis ruled that it was “a matter of immediate and urgent necessity” that all three boys continue to be held in detention until trials scheduled for later this month.

Police are still reviewing reports and additional charges could follow against other youths.

The 17-year-old charged Wednesday is currently on probation in two different juvenile cases.

Police urged anyone with more information to call the Urbana Police Department at 217-384-2320. Callers can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 217-373-TIPS or text “CCTip” plus the information to CRIMES (274637).