Champaign man convicted of bystander's 2012 murder in retrial

Photo by: Provided Anthony Meads

URBANA — A Champaign man has been convicted — for the second time — of the 2012 murder of an innocent bystander in a northwest Champaign neighborhood.

Anthony Meads, 24, faces up to 75 years in prison when he is sentenced Dec. 2 by Judge Tom Difanis for the July 4, 2012, murder of Desirae Austin.

It took the jury of seven women and five men a little over 10 hours Thursday to reach a unanimous verdict.

After about five hours they told the judge they were at an impasse, but Difanis instructed them to keep deliberating. Looking tired, they filed into the courtroom about 9 p.m., where Difanis delivered the news to Meads, who had little reaction. A few of Ms. Austin’s family members were present for the verdict.

Meads has been behind bars for more than four years but turned down the state’s offer for him to plead guilty to a lesser charge of aggravated discharge of a firearm for a 15-year prison sentence. As is his right, he declined to testify in his retrial, which had been ordered last fall by an appeals court that felt he did not receive a fair trial in May 2013.

Ms. Austin, 20, of Champaign, was in a crowd of people gathered in the streets of the Garden Hills subdivision around 10:30 that night, not long after the community fireworks display at nearby Parkland College had ended.

A verbal argument between Johnnie Campbell, 24, and now-convicted murderer Treshaun Jake, 23, of Danville, quickly escalated to shots being fired by Jake in the direction of Campbell and his brother, Rajon Campbell, 27, both of Champaign.

However, the shots intended for Johnnie Campbell instead took the life of the mother of two, who died of a single gunshot wound to the chest in the intersection of Cruising Lane and Thornton Drive.

Jake and Meads were identified not long after the shooting as they stood in the driveway of a friend’s home in the 1600 block of Cruising Lane, an area where Champaign police recovered many shell casings from different kinds of guns, including two guns that were never recovered.

In Meads’ waistband, police found the .45-caliber handgun that was ultimately determined to have killed Ms. Austin. And in the trunk of Meads’ Buick LeSabre, parked in front of that house, they found a shotgun.

Witnesses identified that shotgun as the one Meads brandished over Ms. Austin and two women helping her moments after Ms. Austin had been hit.

Shotgun in hand, Meads demanded that the women say where the Campbell brothers had gone. Although the women didn’t respond, Meads went up Thornton Drive in the direction they had run and fired the shotgun, witnesses said.

Although Meads did not fire the fatal shot, Assistant State’s Attorney Lindsey Clark said he was guilty of “felony murder” because he and Jake were involved in a mob action when Ms. Austin was shot.

Clark reminded the jury repeatedly that Jake and Meads did not have to intend to kill Ms. Austin to be guilty of her murder.

“If you believe they combined to do mob action, and a murder resulted, they are guilty,” she said.

But Meads’ attorney, Public Defender Janie Miller-Jones, argued that the state had not proven beyond a reasonable doubt that Meads was part of the mob that started the fight that led to the fatal shot.

“At best, (the witnesses) put him there after the fact. Being friends with Treshaun, Phil (Myrick) or Antwon (Anderson) does not make him accountable. He didn’t start the fight. He did not take part in the fight,” Miller-Jones argued.

She argued that when Meads held the shotgun over Ms. Austin and the women helping her, he was alone and the mob had dispersed.

“You cannot do a mob action by yourself. The gun on him doesn’t make him accountable. Several people were responsible. My client is not one of them,” she argued.

But Clark disagreed vehemently, recounting the evidence of multiple shots having been fired at different locations in the two-block area around where Ms. Austin died.

“That night was all about mob action. We know he stood over them with a shotgun, then fired the shotgun (down the street). He was part of the original mob action. How do we know that? He was chasing the very people Treshaun Jake was arguing with. He went the same path that Johnnie and Rajon (Campbell) took. How did he know where to go? Because he was there. He was not merely a bystander,” Clark argued.

She called the statement that Meads gave to Detective Robb Morris about finding the murder weapon in the street and tucking it in his waistband “garbage.”

“He was caught and he told a tale to Detective Morris and none of it makes sense,” Clark argued, urging the jurors to use their common sense in evaluating the circumstantial evidence.

Had Meads accepted the plea agreement, he could have been released from prison in another 8½ years. Instead he faces a minimum of 35 years and a maximum of 75.