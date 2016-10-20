DeWitt County shipping inmates to Monticello

Photo by: The News-Gazette Jered Shofner, DeWitt County Sheriff Image

CLINTON — A decline in federal prisoners and the potential closing of the Exelon power plant in Clinton have prompted DeWitt County Sheriff Jered Shofner to take most of his prisoners elsewhere.

Beginning Monday, inmates will be housed in the Piatt County jail in Monticello. The 86-bed DeWitt County jail, which opened in 1994, will become a booking and processing center, with any long-term detainees transferred to Piatt County.

Shofner said the housing of federal prisoners at one time netted about $1 million annually for his budget. That has dwindled to $200,000 per year as federal officials have worked to house less prisoners overall.

But it was the pending power plant closing and the potential hit on county tax bases that helped him make the decision.

"We're taking action now to avoid any staff layoff by cutting expenses and making sure we keep deputies on patrol 24 hours a day, seven days a week and cooperating with another county," Shofner said.

Piatt County Sheriff David Hunt said the $45 per inmate he will receive will generate "a little revenue" for his county, but added the collaboration is mostly to help a neighboring county.

"It's a case where two counties can help each other out. Jered and I are friends and we try to work together," Hunt said.

Piatt County's jail is also 10 years younger and has some modern amenities DeWitt County cannot provide, including a negative pressure cell for inmates with communicable diseases, more security cameras and access to mental health services.

With a capacity of 76, it also has a working video arraignment system, which allows prisoners to make a court "appearance" without leaving the jail. Shofner hopes it can be used instead of transporting inmates from Monticello to Clinton for court dates.

The DeWitt County Sheriff added that he has not needed to lay off corrections officers, as many have left due to concerns over its financial future. The contract with Piatt County will save him enough money to stave off layoffs.

"Because we won't need as much staff at the jail and will move four people from the jail staff to open positions in the department, we can do this without laying anyone off," Shofner said.

Hunt said the details were worked out over the past three weeks. He anticipated housing about 15 DeWitt County inmates per day, in addition to eight to 15 Piatt County ones.

Shofner said he will reevaluate the arrangement in six months. By that time, the final fate of the power plant should be known.

The two counties have cooperated in other areas as well. They opted earlier this year to share a single supervisor of assessments, and already share a health agency. There has also been discussion about collaborating for some mental health services.

"Tough times call for innovation and cooperation, and I think everyone wins when government does that," Shofner said.

Steve Hoffman is editor of the Piatt County Journal-Republican, a News-Gazette community newspaper.